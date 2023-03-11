APTOPIX Daylight Savings Time
Ian Roders fastens the hands to a clock at Electric Time Company on Nov. 1, 2022, in Medfield, Mass. The annual ritual of changing to Daylight Saving Time arrives at 2 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks are moved forward one hour.

Almost everyone hates springing forward and falling back every year. Moving clocks ahead one hour in March only to return them to their previous settings in November wastes time — literally.

No adjustments to clocks change the length of the day, which is determined by latitude (distance from the equator) and season of the year. Daylight Saving Time, which kicks in this year at 2 a.m. March 12, simply shifts an hour of sunshine from the beginning of the day to its end.

