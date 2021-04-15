My first text on April 6 was the usual one from my husband. It was at 8:31 a.m., and it confirmed he was at work, something he’s done since texting became a thing.
The second was also from him, this time in his office at Fort Detrick. At 8:47 a.m., he forwarded the message that the installation was in immediate lockdown and that, “THIS IS NOT AN EXERCISE.” A few minutes later, he wrote, “Whatever it is, the surrounding neighborhoods must be getting anxious. All the emergency sirens on post have been going off for about 10-15 minutes now.”
At 9:11 a.m., my phone pinged with FCC’s lockdown alert; and at 9:26, our daughter, who teaches at the child care center just off Md. 26, not far from Giant, texted, “We are in lockdown at work due to a situation in the area. Please stay safe.”
Sitting in the back room of our Woodsboro home with my sister-in-law, I was safe but also on high alert. I had flashbacks to October 2002, when for 22 days our Rockville community lived under the long and terrifying shadow of the D.C. snipers, who struck indiscriminately and without warning. Among the slain was the brother of our kids’ elementary school crossing guard.
In 2021, information is even more accessible and quicker to come to light. I started hunting around online for a cause of the lockdowns. Like the rest of Frederick County, I began piecing together vague and sporadic accounts of a shooting at an industrial park just over a mile and a half from our daughter’s day care. There were also early reports of a fatal shooting within the gates at Fort Detrick. It turned out the specific location where the suspect was killed was just around the corner from where my husband and his coworkers were hunkered down.
Already, it felt too close to home, and not just because of the disturbing physical proximity to my family members. Early on, we heard the shooter was a Navy corpsman. So is our son. He held the same rating as our son. His two victims were also corpsmen, one close in age to our son.
On Wednesday afternoon, the names of the injured sailors were officially released. That was the moment the tragic events took a strikingly personal turn.
Three years ago in boot camp, our son met Casey Nutt, the younger of the victims, who was treated and discharged from Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center. While completing their general corpsman training, the two became good friends, spending rare downtime together. They’ve remained in touch ever since. I remember meeting Casey at boot camp graduation and enjoying tales of the young men’s adventures — and misadventures in Illinois and Texas. When our son told us a while back that Casey was assigned to Frederick, I recall thinking what a relief it must be for his loved ones to believe he was stationed far from harm’s way, which isn’t always the case for servicemen and women.
That I have less than a degree of separation from the victim of an all-too-frequently-committed act of violence has more than shaken me up. It’s drilled right into my core and left me longing to tightly embrace our distantly-stationed son and the rest of our family and good friends. It’s strengthened my already growing resolve to never miss an opportunity to tell them how much I love them because you just never know — and maybe you don’t ever want to.
Susan Writer, sadly, spends increasingly more time keeping victims of violence and their loved ones in her thoughts and prayers. She wishes everyone safe. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
