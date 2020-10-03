I knew it.
I knew it I knew it I knew it.
That fancy hairdo Donald Trump sports is a lot more than just a fancy hairdo. It’s more than a mere $70,000 tax deduction, too.
The gravity-defying band of blond linguini encircling his head is a coverup hiding not just a balding pink pate, but a surreptitious listening device, a tiny tab in the middle of his forehead, right at the hairline.
The receiver, about the size of a credit card chip, is implanted under the skin barely a half-inch from the frontal lobe of Trump’s brain. Nearly undetectable, it picks up voices and sends them directly through the skull and into his brain.
It lets him skip the channels regular people use to collect and process audio information – their ears — and eliminates the possibility that incoming sound waves will be distorted by yucky stuff like ear wax, ear hairs and the occasional curious earwig.
It’s what that $70,000 expense really paid for: a piece of 21st century wizardry that his personal people at the CIA came up with.
How do I know this?
It’s a bit complicated, so please bear with me.
When I first read the revelation that Trump foe Joe Biden would be wearing a hidden earpiece during Tuesday’s long-awaited presidential debate, I was doubtful. Both the social and the unsocial media pounced on the story and spread it up and down the coasts and back and forth across the hinterlands. It was a tale CNN, MSNBC and their pinko pals wouldn’t touch, but Facebook and Twitter made sure the nation knew. Even Fox eventually pitched in.
The stunning reports claimed that a tiny, flesh-colored receiver would be buried in the wrinkles of Biden’s left ear — it had to be the left one, of course — and would allow him to get real-time coaching as he went toe-to-toe with the president. It would give Ol’ Joe the edge against Don the Destroyer if the debate got heated. He’d be able to keep up with the nastiness, and trade his balderdash for Trump’s bunkum.
The tale seemed like another stupid rumor to me so I called my own people at the CIA, a guy named Marty who keeps track of CBD oil production by farmers and distillers in the liberal Blue States scattered here and there around America.
“It’s all true, absolutely true,” Marty told me. “Biden’s got an earpiece, a good one, even better than the ones Hillary, Obama, Gore, Clinton and that rascal Jimmy Carter wore in their presidential debates. Those devils in the Democratic party will stoop to anything.”
“That’s terrible,” I said. “It’s not fair.”
“When the Trump tribe found out about it,” my friend continued, “it scared the bejabbers out of them and they activated the forehead chip to make the playing field level again.”
Marty’s story was hard to believe at first, but in light of all the other craziness going on, it was plausible. It’s 2020, after all, and the COVID crisis is blurring lots of people’s vision of what’s right and what’s wrong. Maybe it’s just the times.
I was still troubled, though, especially after watching the debate, so I called Marty back Wednesday morning. “How did it go?” I asked. “Did the dueling gizmos work?”
“It was a disaster,” Marty answered. “Things fell apart from the get-go. Somebody beamed a Mortal Kombat game into Trump’s head and then Biden’s earpiece came loose, fell out and he lost his train of thought.”
“Holy moly,” I exclaimed.
“Even Chris Wallace, the tough-guy moderator, couldn’t restore order,” Marty lamented. “He should have just turned their microphones off.”
“What are they going to do for the next debate?” I asked.
“I hear that they’re considering a paintball match or a squirt gun fight,” he said. “At least that would be fun to watch.”
“Or make them speak in pig Latin,” I said. “That would be unfay, ootay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.