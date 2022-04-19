As good citizens, commitment to the community is one of the things we are expected to have. We get involved in activities, big and small, depending on our choices and capabilities. Volunteer fire houses and hospitals need us. At a time of crisis, more or less everyone comes forward with their services to a community, a country or a fellow citizen. Yet, the problems of the entire world are never far away from us.
Americans, in spite of themselves, are kindhearted. They show it without compunction. That is why when I read (April 7, 2022) that Frederick Health sent 1,200 pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine, I was not surprised. It kind of reinforced my belief that no matter where or how we live, we are always a part of the broader world. We cannot escape from other people’s problems. We can avoid them for a while if we wish. But somehow or other, the problems catches up with us, and we become affected. Right now, Russian forces under Vladimir Putin are bombing Ukraine. They are killing and maiming innocent civilians and destroying homes, hospitals, playgrounds, railway stations and everything in between. These are not activities relating to a war. These are criminal activities in the name of war. Many call these “war crimes.”
People from every nook and cranny have come forward to help. So, it was natural that the citizens from Frederick through Frederick Health did their jobs. In the face of the enormous need the country and its people have, 1,200 pounds of medical supplies are not a huge quantity, but every little bit helps. Besides, the government, from its tax money, is pouring in tens of millions of dollars of materiel to help Ukraine fight its war with Russia. Ukraine’s victory would be a victory for the United States of America.
In a very awkward way, the war between Ukraine and Russia really is a war between Russia and the United States. Like Russia’s neighbors, Estonia, Moldova and others — former provinces of the Soviet Union — the people of Ukraine wanted to be friends with America. They loved democracy — one adult, one vote — and services to taxpayers without kickback. Above all else, they wanted to choose their ruler, a fact of life in the West. But for the Russian rulers next door, all of this was too much to bear. Democracy was like playing with fire. So Putin wanted to teach the errant neighbor a lesson.
On the other hand, American democracy needed new converts. With their gift and support, the Ukrainians were thrilled. Like a kid getting new toys, they became happy. But “freedom” for a section of them was confusing while some others wanted to keep things as they were. In the end, the freedom lovers prevailed. Ukraine used to be the bread basket of the Soviet Union. Therefore, even after the grand separation, Russia wanted to keep Ukraine under its wrap. Putin wanted it that way. Servitude is bad, but servitude under Putin is good, he seemed to say.
America’s shining hope for the future — spreading democracy everywhere — came into direct conflict with the style of Russia’s Putin. It left the U.S. with no choice. Like millions around the world, its people had to choose a side. They had to help Ukraine. In the past, volunteers from here have helped Haiti after an earthquake; Honduras after a flood; and Sierra Leon during the Ebola outbreak. Some Frederick-area churches continue to send parishioners to build and repair homes in the developing world. They also send money to various causes. Participants spend their own money and time to help the needy. Frederick Health’s contribution to Ukraine was one more addition that makes the citizens of Frederick truly proud.
Anadi Naik writes books and articles from Frederick. His books are “Song of Satan,” “Nineteenth of November,” “Blown Away,” and “Man of Humility.” They are available at Barnes and Noble and amazon.com.
