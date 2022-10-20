In 2017, I began working at a small hotel in Alaska during the tourist-heavy months of May through September. My first summer on the job was a new and strange ordeal — I grew up in downtown Frederick and had spent my adulthood up until that point living in cities. Four straight months in rural Alaska was vastly different from anything I’d previously experienced.
Back in September 2017, I’d become so acclimated to Alaska that coming home was a shock. I felt stifled by Maryland’s heat and humidity, pressed by throngs of people, and overwhelmed by stimuli. Roadways were especially fraught: speeding traffic, billboards, blaring sirens and bright flashing lights of emergency vehicles.
Five years on, my annual return to the “Lower 48” isn’t so overwhelming. I know how to mentally prepare myself for the switch from sparsely populated landscape to urban hustle and bustle. This year, I landed in Maryland during a weeklong spell of rainy, 50-degree days. Cloudy, cold and rainy — it was just like Alaska! The transition was nearly seamless. I returned to the same home and job I left behind last April — a rented room in Baltimore and part-time gig mixing pizza dough at a neighborhood restaurant.
People are often puzzled at how I could live in two such opposite places as Baltimore and Alaska. But, the two really aren’t so different. Sure, in Alaska I live among acres of spruce trees and access to glacial-fed lakes, salmon-thick rivers and awe-inspiring mountains. But I don’t live alone in an off-grid cabin. I live in a small community with many recognizable features of so-called “civilization”: semi-trucks haul down a highway across the river, gunshots resound from a nearby shooting range, my fellow employees hang around the dorms eating Doritos and blasting rap music from Bluetooth speakers.
Back in Baltimore, I live on the northern edge of 745-acre Druid Hill Park. Most days, I take a walk in the woods. The park has a variety of trails weaving through thick, towering trees that provide shade and block the view (if not the noise) of Druid Park Drive and the Jones Falls Expressway. I probably see more wildlife in Baltimore than I do in Alaska. As counterpoint to my summer sightings of moose, black bear, bald eagles and snowshoe hare, here in the city I see deer, snakes, frogs and the occasional fox or owl.
Humans think of nature and city as entirely separate entities. Animals make no such distinction, and I present as evidence the herd of deer living on my block. I live on “Television Hill,” near WJZ and WBAL TV stations, and the herd likes to congregate at the base of the broadcasting tower at the end of my street. At night, as red lights on top of the tower blink at me through my bedroom window, I think of the deer eating vegetation around the bottom.
When it comes to climate change and the environmental crisis, many of us are despondent. The Earth and its people are doomed! But there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic. Humans are capable of planting trees and gardens, and doing scientific research on how to successfully restore ecosystems and wildlife populations.
When I imagine the future, I imagine it looking very similar to my neighborhood here in Baltimore. (Electric) FedEx delivery trucks honk at deer standing in the middle of the road, and acorns fall from trees and hit (electric) cars with a loud thwack. I live within blocks of a community garden, and a big spacious park where everyone feels safe and free to be outdoors. There’s no need for anyone to drive or fly thousands of miles to access beautiful, “natural” surroundings or encounter the plant and animal world. It’s right outside their doorstep.
