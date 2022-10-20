In 2017, I began working at a small hotel in Alaska during the tourist-heavy months of May through September. My first summer on the job was a new and strange ordeal — I grew up in downtown Frederick and had spent my adulthood up until that point living in cities. Four straight months in rural Alaska was vastly different from anything I’d previously experienced.

Back in September 2017, I’d become so acclimated to Alaska that coming home was a shock. I felt stifled by Maryland’s heat and humidity, pressed by throngs of people, and overwhelmed by stimuli. Roadways were especially fraught: speeding traffic, billboards, blaring sirens and bright flashing lights of emergency vehicles.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription