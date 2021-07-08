My editor wanted to know if I was a part of some cannabis advocacy group. No, just a guy who has a profound sense of fairness. The Sha’Carri Richardson suspension from the U.S. Olympic team came within 24 hours of legal weed in Virginia, and my head might explode. None of the major sports even test for it anymore.
Look, I know how conservatives think, and to counter it, you have to have a more stringent argument. For example, I could say that we need a Constitutional Amendment for marihuana prohibition just like alcohol prohibition. I mean the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 was struck down by the Supreme Court in Leary v. the U.S. in 1969. Afterward, President Nixon whips up a drug war to distract from Vietnam and to target hippies, Jews and African Americans.
Not before he ignored the La Guardia Committee report (1944) and the just-released Shafer Commission report (1972). Within a year, the DEA was formed, and the drug war was really off to the races. Now, half of any police arrests are for drugs. And half of those are for cannabis — nine out of 10 of those are for possession. A disproportionate amount of those arrested are minorities even though usage rates remain the same regardless of race.
But that’s not even what I can’t wrap my head around. What I don’t understand is the silence. The silence from the pulpits regardless of religion. Growing up first in a Catholic church and then a Pentecostal congregation, I looked at how they treated alcohol. The latter was founded in the ’20s during the temperance movement and believed the wine in the Bible was just grape juice and didn’t have much, if any alcohol.
The church never had an answer for Genesis 1:29. Every green herb-bearing seed is pretty specific in my opinion. Add that to the fact in the very next book, while describing holy oil for the tabernacle, a full one-third of that consists of “kaneh-bosm” oil. Believing that the “anointed one” or the one who anoints with holy oil, came to actually set the captives free, I was told it was spiritual captivity.
At the same time, the prisons in the U.S. were being filled to overflowing. Cannabis prohibition and captivity seemed to be diametrically opposed to the true spirit of Christianity. Getting people released from jail because they used a plant seems like something Jesus would be into. And what about not just a medical exemption but a religious one too. If ayahuasca and peyote can be used and they can, Rastas should be able to partake in their sacrament.
I love my state but I won’t overlook its shortcomings. We should treat cannabis like alcohol, period. Anybody can brew beer for personal consumption without fear of arrest. Consuming alcohol responsibly doesn’t limit employment options or interfere with banking or firearm purchases. Consuming or owning a cannabis business does, and it’s long overdue that it shouldn’t.
The pandemic has exposed the cannabis industry as vital and the numbers are impressive. Forget religion and ignore the tax incentive, cannabis is a safer alternative than alcohol. You don’t have to be an Olympic athlete to know that. Hopefully, this will be the incident that brings legality, regulation, and sanity to the world, but I would just settle for it coming to Maryland.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick County.
