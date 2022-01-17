Every year on the third Monday in January we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and reflect on his profound contribution to civil and human rights. We commemorate his ethic of love, brotherhood and nonviolence.
We reflect on his Dream, that his “four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” We note his emphasis on creating the Beloved Community. It is important, however, that we begin to give more attention to a fundamental yet neglected aspect of King’s legacy—his moral vision for American politics.
We are facing an America rife with political polarization, racial and economic disparities, a global pandemic and so much more. Dr. King’s perspective about the role that morality should play in politics can serve as a compass to help us traverse today’s pressing political issues. King paid more attention to the moral behavior of governments and social institutions than to individual morality and personal piety. His political work not only reflected what was expedient, practical or strategic. Instead, his principles often led him to political stances that were, at the time, quite unpopular. King’s ethical vision also guided his dedication to nonviolent direct action to bring about change.
King viewed American politics from the vantage point of the marginalized and disenfranchised, from racial minorities, from the poor and vulnerable. From this lens he determined that America was in an existential crisis which, if not addressed, would lead to the nation’s demise. He said, “Civilization can flounder as readily in the face of moral bankruptcy as it can through financial bankruptcy.” He named three evils of American politics—racism, economic exploitation and war/imperialism—that were endemic to our nation from its founding and advocated for public policy consistent with eradicating these evils.
Given his view of political evils, it is easy to imagine how King would stand on manifestations of racism that continue to plague our society, such as police brutality. He would see it as morally wrong and would support police reform. He would see our society’s tolerance of poverty and economic exploitation as morally wrong and support a stronger safety net. He would see contemporary voter suppression efforts (e.g., reducing the number of polling places in Black communities, striking people from the voting rolls and requiring voter ID) as morally wrong. Confronting issues like voter suppression, poverty and police brutality would surely be part of an agenda that uses King’s moral vision for American politics. But King can also offer guidance on issues that were not on the radar during his time, like the coronavirus pandemic. A King moral vision would emphasize the protection of our most vulnerable. Failure to do so would be deemed both a public health and moral crisis.
These principles also guided King’s strategies for bringing about change. In fact, the best-known reflection of King’s moral vision is his dedication to nonviolence. What is often misunderstood about King’s dedication to nonviolence is that it was accompanied by a parallel dedication to direct action. Counter to what many believe, King’s strategy for social change relied on disrupting business as usual. It was not a passive nonviolent approach but in fact confrontational. In his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” King explained, “Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and establish such creative tension that a community that has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue.” For King, these disruptive tactics should be carried out through nonviolent action because nonviolence would ultimately allow for the possibility of the reconciliation of all parties in the aftermath of movements for justice and social change.
Today, the nuance of King’s perspective becomes most striking when hearing critiques of people protesting against police brutality in a disruptive manner as not “King-like.” In fact, according to King, this tension, this disruption and confrontation is often necessary to force unwilling people to the negotiator’s table. When it comes to the method of bringing about change, following King’s vision might require tension and disruption.
In 1968, at the National Cathedral, King said, “…the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” According to King, it is our responsibility to bend the arc towards justice. In doing so, we should embrace direct action and disruption of the status quo along with nonviolence. We should use King’s vision as both a compass and barometer to navigate current political and policy issues, determine the just moral position and pursue a moral means to bring about change.
Dr. Tamelyn Tucker-Worgs is the chair of the Department of Political Science at Hood College, as well as the Virginia E. Lewis Professor of Political Science for the College. Her work is interdisciplinary, with a specialization in American race and politics, African American religion, public policy, gender and politics, and urban politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.