If you’re a movie fan, chances are you saw the film “Ford v. Ferrari” last year, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The movie was a vivid retelling of the celebrated racing driver Carroll Shelby and his efforts to provide a win for Ford Motor Company at the famous 24-hour endurance sports car race at Le Mans, France. Shelby himself won that 24-hour marathon in 1959 with Great Britain’s Roy Salvadori. But I’ll bet you didn’t know that Carroll Shelby raced at least twice in Maryland sports car races.
In 1956, a collaboration between the Flintstone Fire Department and the Washington, D.C. Region, SCCA (Sports Car Club of America), a hill-climb timed race was held in Flintstone, Maryland. Driving a Ferrari, Shelby, already a professional driver, took first place honors with the fastest time of 1:12.41. Some of his competitors were the great Paul O’Shea, driving a Mercedes-Benz 300SL to second place; as well as Dr. Dick Thompson, who would later be known as “Mr. Corvette” because of his many wins in Corvettes; and Duncan Black, another championship driver who was one of the Blacks of the Black & Decker Baltimore tool company.
Shelby raced at the fairly new Marlboro Motor Raceway in Upper Marlboro in 1956 in a different Ferrari. He did not win that SCCA event, but returned to Marlboro in 1967 as Team Manager for the Terlingua Racing Team — the Ford Motor Company’s racing effort in the legendary SCCA TransAm racing series. Marlboro remained home for the SCCA in our area until its closing in 1969. Virtually everyone who was a big name in American sports car racing competed on the tiny 1.7-mile, 10-turn “Tobacco-land Circuit.” Marlboro hosted President’s Cup National races there and racing/business legend Roger Penske won the Cup twice.
Marlboro hosted an international 12-hour endurance race for small sedans for six years. The 1964 winner of that event was Sir Jackie Stewart. At the 1967 TransAm, NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough said of Marlboro, “You all sure put a lotta turns into one little piece of real estate!” Sir Stirling Moss, one of the most famous Grand Prix drivers of all time, drove there, albeit in demonstration drives. Marlboro winners included the late Mark Donahue, Charlie Wallace, Ace Rosner and Charlie Hayes. Another major competitor was Briggs Cunningham, who was also won the America’s Cup Regatta in 1958. Not bad for a minuscule 28-acre racetrack near the intersection of routes 4 and 301.
Sports car racing in Maryland had been around since 1954. Air Force Strategic Air Command General Curtis E. LeMay, and the SCCA, staged numerous sports car races in the 1950s as promotional events to benefit Air Force personnel’s base housing, etc. The SAC bases and their runways made excellent racecourses. The summer of 1954 saw the inaugural President’s Cup sports car races at Andrews Air Force Base in Prince George’s County. Dave Garroway, the first host of the “Today” TV show, announced the race. The winner was Bill Spear in a Ferrari 375MM roadster. Later, at the White House, Spear was presented with the trophy from Dwight Eisenhower.
In 1955, the President’s Cup changed venues but stayed in Maryland. Hagerstown’s municipal airport hosted the Cup. Again, runways became twisty racetracks. The driver lineup for that event was a Who’s Who of racing. Winner of the well-attended event was Sherwood Johnston in a sleek Jaguar D-Type. Phil Hill, who would become the first World Championship Formula One driver in 1961, competed at Hagerstown. After Hagerstown, the President’s Cup moved to Marlboro.
In the early 1960s, Maryland’s Dorsey Speedway saw sports car racing briefly on its property. While Dorsey’s main business was its traditional oval track, a road course for sports car racing was built around the facility. Unlike most contemporary sports car tracks, the Dorsey sports car track was dirt. The primary organization staging races there was the MSCA (Maryland Sports Car Association). Because the track was dirt and not paved, the SCCA chose not to race there.
Perhaps the Maryland sports car races that drew the greatest media attention were the races held on the streets of downtown Baltimore from 2011 through 2013. The main attraction for those races were Indy cars, like those that run at the Indy 500. It’s not often you get to see someone driving 180 mph on Light Street. All of Indy’s biggest stars were there, like Helio Castroneves, Will Power, Tony Kannan and Ryan Hunter-Rey. Supporting the Indy car races were the sports cars of the International Motor Sports Association, IMSA. Exotic sports cars like Aston-Martin, Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, and Corvette challenged the concrete roads of Charm City. Drivers from 11 nations competed in the event that pundits likened to the Long Beach, California Grand Prix. Fans opted to reserve dinners at local fine hotels that looked right down on the main straight and the Start/Finish line. Ol’ Bawlmer looked inviting in the live TV coverage all three years. Fans had an exceptional opportunity to meet their favorite drivers and get close-up views of the teams in the Convention Center. Regrettably, scheduling conflicts kept the race from returning for 2014, a major disappointment for fans all over the mid-Atlantic.
Other than the planned return of the Flintstone, Maryland, event, Maryland has no in-state sports car racing in the foreseeable future. The closest facility for such racing is West Virginia’s Summit Point Motorsports Park, eight miles west of Charles Town. That’s an easy drive from our area. But our Free State has hosted the very best.
Steve Lloyd, former historian for the Washington, D.C. region SCCA, may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
Interesting article. I learned something new.
