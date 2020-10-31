The scene on Main Street America is bleak. In urban and rural areas, shuttered storefronts have become an all-too-familiar sight. Maryland is no exception. From my hometown in Takoma Park to New Market, many businesses have closed or are hanging on for dear life.
Last week, Governor Hogan announced he will use $150 million from the Rainy Day Fund to help Maryland businesses, with another $100 million reserved for emergency funding. That is a nice start, but frankly it is not nearly enough. This small amount of funding will be gone before most businesses even figure out how to complete the complex applications and submit them to the alphabet soup of agencies.
These hard-working small businesses seldom ask for assistance from government, but now they’re crying out for help. For the sake of our economy and communities, we must respond immediately with even more funding and make the process quick and easy.
Simply put, in the absence of significantly more state support than what Governor Hogan has proposed, more businesses will shut down, taking with them thousands of jobs, direct and indirect economic benefits and community investments. I know because I have spoken with owners of restaurants, retail shops, manufacturing plants and arts and cultural centers. They’ve pivoted their business models and adapted to ever-changing rules to ensure customer safety. They are creatively doing everything they can to keep the lights on.
At Molly’s Meanderings, online ordering is available to help customers shop safely. JoJo’s Restaurant and Tap House offers limited capacity indoor seating as well as outdoor seating, curbside pickup and delivery options. Pair your take-out meal with a selection from their diverse selection of craft beers and wines to enjoy at home or safely in-person. Belleza Hair and Nail Studio on East Patrick Street has taken extra precautions for patrons with car side check-ins and limiting appointments to one visitor at a time with extensive cleaning in between.
Sisters Sally and Rebekah Ontiveros are still satisfying your sweet tooth in Brunswick at the Hive Bakeshop. Online ordering and curbside, contactless delivery keep customers coming back for more. Phase three reopening allowed for the addition of outdoor seating and safe, limited indoor purchases of pastries and cakes. Turn the Page Bookstore in Boonsboro has canceled all 2020 book signing events, but they offer signed copies of works from your favorite authors delivered straight to your door. In-person pick up is also available for customers. COVID precautions and limited capacity keep visitors safely engaged with new writers or old favorites.
The state of Maryland ended Fiscal Year 2020 with a $586 million fund balance, thanks in part to our federal jobs, as well as the federal stimulus and expanded unemployment programs, which helped stave off economic disaster. We should put this fund balance toward a small-business relief and rescue program immediately. We didn’t need to touch our Rainy Day Fund, which may be needed to fund our most critical needs, protect our most vulnerable citizens and stabilize our economy.
The fact is, we’re still facing significant revenue shortfalls over the next several years, so we must brace for the likelihood that the worst may be yet to come. But if we don’t help our businesses now, we might wake up on the other side of this pandemic with Main Street as a ghost town.
Even the country’s best economists cannot predict how the pandemic will affect the labor market and spending patterns. The uncertainty of what lies ahead, when flu season collides with the coronavirus, leaves us staring into a potential economic abyss.
There is a lot we don’t know, which is what makes revenue forecasting such a difficult endeavor.
We don’t know whether a surge of the coronavirus would trigger a second economic shutdown. We don’t know how much longer small businesses can hang on with shrunken profits. We don’t know how political events might unfold and impact the economy for better or worse.
What we do know, and what the numbers show, is the influx of federal aid in the form of loans to businesses, stimulus payments to citizens and enhanced unemployment for those out of work have helped prevent, at least for the time being, an economic catastrophe.
Without that direct and rapid injection of funds to consumers and small businesses, we’d be in far worse shape. I’m confident that another much-needed stimulus will work as we head into the unpredictable fall and winter months.
What I’m not confident about is the ability of Congress to put down the partisan swords and pass a second stimulus package anytime soon.
Back home in Maryland, elected leaders should not hesitate to take the $586 million fund balance and invest it in the small businesses that fuel our tax base, employ our neighbors and support our communities.
If Gov. Hogan and the General Assembly could approve $8.5 billion in taxpayer incentives to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to our state — an ultimately unsuccessful endeavor that I supported — we can certainly spend about seven percent of that to save thousands of Maryland’s small businesses.
We have the means to take action. We must not let this opportunity pass. We need to help our beloved local businesses now.
Peter Franchot is the 33rd Comptroller of Maryland.
We're so fortunate to have Mr. Franchot as Comptroller and Hogan for Governor. We are one of the few states with rainy day funds for bleak times like these. I hope folks also do their part to support small businesses and go to them first when you want a night out, clothing, home goods, arts and crafts, etc. It also takes a commitment from locals to keep these businesses alive.
