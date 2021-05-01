As I began the 2021 legislative session, I expressed optimism about working together in a bipartisan fashion. The first weeks of the legislative session began well with the Maryland Senate unanimously passing Governor Hogan’s COVID Relief Act, which included more than $1.2 billion in targeted tax relief for small businesses and stimulus payments for low-income Marylanders.
The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, of which I am a member, spent weeks working on police reform legislation. Republicans and Democrats spent many hours strenuously debating this legislation, going line by line through the bills. While there were differing opinions on the bills, there was a shared goal of creating better policing in Maryland. Police officers and citizens alike were in agreement around the principle of disciplining and removing bad police officers.
The legislation that originally passed the Senate was not perfect, but compromises never are. Of the nine pieces of legislation that emerged from the Senate, seven passed unanimously and eight had bipartisan support. The package did everything from expanding the use of body cameras to punishing excessive force by police. I was very proud of our bipartisan work, especially on such an emotional and divisive issue. I even added my name as a co-sponsor.
Once this bipartisan police reform package passed the Senate, it was met by protests at the State Capitol and at the homes of lawmakers by far-left activists. Unfortunately, after these protests, lawmakers in the Maryland House of Delegates jettisoned much of our bipartisan work and passed some of the most sweeping anti-police legislation in the country. Even more disappointing was the Senate’s decision to capitulate to the House and adopt their anti-police bills.
Here are some reasons why this legislation is so bad: first, police have traditionally been disciplined by chiefs and sheriffs. But now, police officers will be disciplined by the appointees of politicians. Justice should not be the whim of politicians, it will lead to bad outcomes and not provide equal justice for all. Rather than a uniform system of police discipline, this legislation creates a patchwork of standards across that state, dictated more by local politics than policy.
Legislation also passed to force the release of police personnel records, including the release of false and disproven allegations. The same far-left activists that protested at the homes of lawmakers will now be empowered to protest and publish on social media disproven allegations about police officers. The General Assembly even prohibited false allegations from being expunged, which is a right we even give to criminal defendants. Finally, the majority of the Senate voted against an amendment that would have treated similar allegations against lawmakers the same as we will now treat police.
The General Assembly voted to increase the cost of policing, especially for small towns like Brunswick, Thurmont and Mount Airy, which maintain their own police forces. It will more than double the cap on lawsuits against police officers from $400,000 to $890,000.
Maybe the worst part of the new anti-police laws is the “Use of Force” standard. The new standard is “necessary and proportional” force. Unfortunately, this nice sounding term is not defined in the new law. Our communities will again be torn apart by police and citizens not knowing what is appropriate or allowed. In short, this “reform” will make current anger at the system worse, with more uneven and poorly defined standards.
We need only look to the city of Baltimore to see what happens when you wrongly criminalize police. In 2015, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby erroneously prosecuted six police officers. Since then, police in Baltimore have drastically backed off from proactive policing and are currently over 300 officers short on its police force. Effective policing helped bring New York City back from the brink in the 1990s. New York, at its worst point, had a homicide rate of 14.5 per 100,000. Baltimore city currently has a homicide rate of 57 per 100,000, almost four times worse than New York at the height of its crime spree.
The City of New York, which is home to over 8 million people, had 321 homicides in 2019. The city of Baltimore, which is home to just a little over 600,000, had 348 homicides in 2019. America’s largest city, despite having 14 times the population of Baltimore, had fewer homicides. While homicides in New York City increased to 462 last year, that is a not too dissimilar number from Baltimore’s 335 homicides in 2020, given the massive population difference.
Unfortunately, the Maryland General Assembly, instead of working together in a bipartisan fashion on policing as we started out to do, chose to pass far-left bills, which will making policing in our state worse — not better. Every American has the right to expect a well-trained police officer to treat people with dignity and under rules that we all accept as fair. These new laws fail that test. This legislation will have negative repercussions on public safety in Maryland for years to come.
Michael Hough is the Maryland Senate Minority Whip and represents residents of Frederick and Carroll counties.
