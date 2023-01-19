The National Intrepid Center of Excellence, on the Walter Reed campus in Bethesda, houses a unique four-week intensive outpatient program.
A multidisciplinary staff works diligently to get active-duty service members “back on track” after they have had at least one traumatic brain injury with associated sequelae such as chronic pain, poor sleep, or PTSD.
Participants see a team neurologist, a psychiatrist, a physical therapist, an optometrist, an audiologist, a speech language pathologist, an art therapist (with therapeutic mask making), a music therapist, a neuropsychiatrist, a family therapist, an RN, and a team medical physician.
Over the course of more than 100 appointments, themes emerge, often expressed in the therapeutic masks that are made.
Complicated thoughts about patriotism. Compartmentalization of emotions. Dreams of a normal life versus deployment realities. Parental roles butting heads with mission roles. Horrors of armed conflict versus the embrace of home.
If you listened in during these appointments, some of the personal stories of combat and moral choices would curl your toes and leave you sleepless.
Inner demons appear as these tough men and women get in touch with emotions they thought were buried overseas. They discover that while a wound is temporary and can heal, a scar is permanent.
The National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) has two walls that host some of the hundreds of masks created by participants over the past decade. The masks merge into a cacophony of human experience — joys, sorrows, fears, nightmares, failures, triumphs.
Spouses may attend the program during the fourth week. The staff sometimes uses that opportunity to spend time in front of the Wall of Masks with both the active-duty participant and his (usually the participant is male) spouse.
We first discuss the powerful symbolism of the masks — all made by the attendees. Then, the spouse is asked to reflect on how a deployed active-duty member focuses on the combat task at hand at the expense of thinking about family, feelings and responsibilities at home.
The masks represent the silent and protective shell that is a form of armor, a protection from the horrors of immediacy while on deployment.
No one wants to pollute their household after a combat deployment, but after returning home, dropping the deployment mask is easier said than done. Even when bullets and bombs are no longer an imminent danger, flak is still flying around and needs to be addressed.
Lastly, we turn it around. The masks also represent the masks of the spouses left at home, the ones keeping the home fires burning.
Spouses must also hide their emotions to maintain the homefront, running a household while pretending that they are not living on pins and needles, talking about their children’s homework while simultaneously thinking about the aura of death and dying confronting their spouse in a foreign country — secretly wondering if they will have to identify someone inside a body bag.
The homefront spouse wears their own armor. They stand guard over their family, they make sure that the home “missions” are completed, and they work creatively to maintain family morale while discovering strength about themselves that they did not know existed.
Some spouses ask to make masks of their own while attending NICoE during the fourth week.
When their masks are placed among the others on the Wall of Masks, the active-duty troops cannot pick the spouses’ masks out of the crowd. The themes are the same. The struggles are the same. The masks are the same. The horrors are the same. Spouses just don’t carry a weapon filled with munitions.
Many tears have been shed at the Wall of Masks.
Frederick is filled with military personnel — active duty and retired. Many of them have deployed.
Let us not forget the sacrifice that the spouses make. If you know or meet one of them, thank them for their service. They have earned our respect and appreciation.
And don’t wait for a national holiday to tell them.
Dr. Edward Thompson, a retired emergency room physician, was one of the NICoE physician team coordinators. If you are interested in seeing the masks made by soldiers struggling to find closure, type “Veteran Therapy Masks” in your search engine. (This site is not for children.)
