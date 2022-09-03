I know Jackson isn’t coming home. Of that, there can be no question. That has been clear for some time. But I still look for him. I am always looking for him.

He was “Jackie Boy,” and I will never have another dog like him. After he disappeared in his 12th year, I spied a woman walking a dog that looked just like Jackson. German Shepherd face and body, with tan, beige and black colors. I stared at the two of them for a long time, long enough for the woman to begin to appear uncomfortable. I walked rapidly toward her. I stopped. It wasn’t Jackson.

