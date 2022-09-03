I know Jackson isn’t coming home. Of that, there can be no question. That has been clear for some time. But I still look for him. I am always looking for him.
He was “Jackie Boy,” and I will never have another dog like him. After he disappeared in his 12th year, I spied a woman walking a dog that looked just like Jackson. German Shepherd face and body, with tan, beige and black colors. I stared at the two of them for a long time, long enough for the woman to begin to appear uncomfortable. I walked rapidly toward her. I stopped. It wasn’t Jackson.
From time to time, I traversed the road that Jackson and I would walk every morning in New York’s Westchester County. I scanned the expanse of fields and barns and the horse farms that proliferated the area. Years later, before we moved from New York to Maryland, I would envision him seeing me and running toward me. But he does not, and many years later, I know he will not.
My granddaughter Lauren, who was 6 years old when Jackson disappeared, drew pictures of him in school and told the other kids, “This is my dog, Jackson.” She continued to ask her grandparents and her parents when Jackson was coming home. She was a child with a child’s magic vision of hope.
Jackson had run off more than a few times. He was part husky. One night after he scampered off, I searched for him until dawn. The next morning, a pet store owner tracked us down. He said Jackson had settled in front of his shop, waiting calmly as if he knew that he would get home eventually.
The next time he ran off, neither he nor I was so lucky. Memories of Jackson, perhaps even his ghost, haunt me, years after he charged after a deer and vanished. There is a theory that coyotes, now proliferating in suburbs, will send a female out from the pack, entice a male dog and draw it back to the pack.
Our son, Mike, brought Jackson home after a summer job in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. After Mike returned to the University of Maine, Jackson lived with him at the fraternity house, rendering him useless as a watchdog. When our son left for the Peace Corps in Paraguay, Jackson was suddenly ours. After Mike returned home after two years, we would not give the dog back.
Jackson became a beloved companion and friend to my wife Carol and I for the next 10 years. He rode with us to see our other son, Jeff, play in high school and college football games, and he “sang” along to the national anthem. He would sit comfortably in the car for hours, his head resting on the driver’s shoulder. We sneaked him into “No Dogs Allowed” motels because we knew he never barked.
Jackson’s halo was his gentleness. The world was his Eden. People were trusted, children tolerated, babies accepted. He lay at my feet or at the end of the bed. And when he needed to, he sought his own measure of privacy. He had mastered his place in his, and my universe.
In the end, I needed to pet him more than he needed to be petted. I needed to talk to him more than he needed to hear my words. I needed his company more than he ever needed me.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
