An hour or so drive south of Frederick will take you to an amphitheater of sorts. It’s a place where men and a few women tested their nerve, skill, ingenuity, and imagination in a jousting match of speed.
It was known variously as Marlboro Motor Raceway, Speedway or similar names, but all with Marlboro.
Opening in 1953 as a dirt 1/3-mile oval, the race track became best known for its final iteration, a 1.7-mile, 10-turn asphalt paved road course, looking for all the world like a pretzel.
In this form, it became known as the “Great Lady of the East,” the “1.7-mile Tobacco-Land circuit”: home of the mid-Atlantic’s finest sports car, or “Grand Prix,” racing.
Legendary sports car racers challenged its tight course. Scotland’s Sir Jackie Stewart, Belgium’s Ferrari ace Jacky Ickx, and our own greats like Carroll Shelby, Roger Penske, Walt Hansgen, millionaire sportsman Briggs Cunningham and others piloted championship races.
Local heroes emerged, like Frank Baptista, Arthur Tweedale, Corvette maestro Dr. Dick Thompson, Baltimore renowned Porsche meister Bruce Jennings, Patricia Mernone and others, writing their way into record books.
Scions of industry raced into history, like Duncan Black of Black & Decker Tools and Lex duPont of the eponymous chemical company. Even Franklin D. Roosevelt’s son, FDR Jr., fielded a tractor-trailer full of exotic Fiat-Abarth coupes, the scourge of the smaller displacement classes.
Like the mythical town of Brigadoon, Marlboro slipped into the mist.
After closing its doors at the end of the 1969 racing season, this venue for thrilling sports car races of 16 years faded into exhaust smoke. Its modest 28 acres in the heart of Prince George’s County fell into neglect.
I was there as a teenager and older during its heyday. The shriek of Ferrari V12s still is in my mind; the scent of onions and hamburgers from its concession stand still make me hungry; and a few precious 8mm films and Instamatic photos help keep the memory alive.
More than anything else, I have followed the paths of many Marlboro heroes. True, many are gone, but some are still with us, and a few still race.
This May, Marlboro will live again. This happy occasion is a reunion I’ve staged for veterans of those special days.
This reunion will take place at the Vintage Racer Group’s (VRG) Jefferson 500 races at Summit Point Motorsports Park in West Virginia. Such an event becomes a time machine for us, with videos (from old home movies), programs, trophies, magazines, photos and more memorabilia.
But the most charming memories will be the stories shared. Folks will pick up a photo, and the time machine kicks into high gear as discussions begin.
Then, there will be catalysts like: “Do you guys remember when that sedan went off the course at Creek Bend and the driver ended up in the creek, upside down?”
Indeed, a friend and I will record many such conversations and interviews to preserve those stories — to keep alive memories that bind us so closely.
With joy comes sadness. Those glory days are 54 years ago at best and in some cases, 68 years ago.
Many of our heroes are no longer with us. We live only so long.
It is not possible to fill the void left by their passing. I can’t help but feel melancholy, as the organizer of this reunion, to see the guestlist get smaller over the years.
But those missing are in our hearts; their feats in the record books; and their accomplishments the stuff of legends we keep alive.
Driving by U.S. 301 now and seeing Marlboro lying fallow, it’s easy to forget the races, the exotic sports cars, the legendary drivers and the entire sports car movement of the ’50s and ’60s. It’s hard to believe a time when MG, Austin-Healey, or Porsche drivers passed each other on the highway, and they would wave to a stranger in their MG or whatever.
There were distinct personality ties with each sports car brand. MGs were for the everyman, Porsches for the perfectionists, and quirky brands like Lotus, Alfa Romeo, Alpine for others.
But what we did not have with sports cars was numbing conformity.
Marlboro was a place where we united, where our differences didn’t matter. In May, we celebrate its lifetime of happy memories.
Steve Lloyd may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net. He is retired and married to his wife, Jeanne, who also enjoys sports car racing. They live in Clover Hill I.
