As we settle into the winter season, many of the winter activities of Frederick past are pleasant memories. Christmas and holiday memories for 2020 will be few. We have had Christmas Day with 60 degree temperatures, thunderstorms, snowstorms, sleet, rain and sun. But this year, we have Christmas with COVID-19.
I do not remember the Christmas I received my first train, an American Flyer. But, I can vividly recall the Baltimore & Ohio train that ran around the Christmas tree at my Uncle George and Aunt Kitty Castle’s house in Brunswick. Uncle George was an engineer on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad out of Brunswick. Not to confuse, My Uncle George Bowers was a brakeman on the Baltimore and Ohio and also lived and worked out of Brunswick. The Christmas train at Uncle George Castle’s consisted of a Baltimore and Ohio diesel locomotive and what seemed to be a hundred black coal cars with white “B&O” on each side. Uncle George Bowers would also have a “B&O” train set around his tree.
There were also times when local fire stations would have train gardens during the holidays. The Citizen’s Truck Company on South Court Street had trains set up in the lower level of the building. The Junior Fire Company had train gardens for many years. John and Rick Hahn, Bernie Fogle and other members of the Junior Fire Company on North Market Street re-established this holiday tradition for a few years in the 1970’s.
When artificial trees first became popular, my parents bought a silver tree with a rotating color wheel light. The tree limbs had a shiny, aluminum foil type of branch that would reflect the red, blue, green, orange and yellow aura from the turning wheel. Our tree had all blue bulbs that were a silky texture. Eventually, the artificial tree finally lost it’s shimmer and we put up a live tree.
My dad worked for a road construction company that also contracted with the City of Frederick to assist in snow removal. I can recall my dad piloting a motor grader through the streets of Carrollton on a very clear, cold night. When we lived on South Market Street, I would love to watch how the “city” would remove the snow. The road would be closed and the snow would be pushed into the center of the street. An elevator, similar to one used on a farm, would carry the snow up and drop it into an awaiting dump truck.
Sledding and ice skating were winter treats in Frederick. When we lived on Catoctin Avenue, the City of Frederick would close Adam Road to provide an area for safe sledding in town. Before there was a football stadium at Frederick High School, sledding was allowed on the embankment of the West Frederick Middle School property behind the Mobile Gas Station of Mr. Wilson Stup.
Just down the street from the sledding area, many cold winters would also see ice skating on Culler Lake. Though it has been many winters since we’ve had enough cold weather to provide a safe level of ice, thicker ice was common decades ago. As concerns were raised with respect to liability and the ice failed to safely thicken, the City of Frederick developed a make shift ice rink in the areas now occupied by the baseball fields. A fire engine from the Independent Hose Company would fill the rink with water that was only a few inches deep that would more easily, and safely, freeze than the much deeper Culler Lake.
The Christmas season of 1971 saw Montgomery Ward become the first of many stores on the “Golden Mile”. As construction of the Fredericktowne Mall was progressing, the Montgomery Ward building was attached to the mall was actually owned by Montgomery Ward and nearing completion. The construction for Montgomery Ward was a pace ahead of the rest of the mall with the anticipation of opening the first anchor store for the 1971 Christmas season. As the sprinkler system was not fully operational, Montgomery Ward was able to rent the retired 1949 Aherns-Fox fire engine of the Junior Fire Company and hire firefighters to be on premises to assure the sprinkler system could be charges and functional.
The big grand opening was held on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 AM. A two column Frederick News-Post editorial “Welcome, Montgomery Ward” praised the new Montgomery Ward store that demonstrated “…Frederick County is on the march economically.” Though most of the west end of Frederick was still undeveloped, the opening of Montgomery Ward created massive traffic jam that required additional police and sheriff deputies to direct the throngs of Christmas shoppers. No stop lights on the “Golden Mile” in 1971!
We cannot dwell negatively on what we cannot, or should not, do this year. Looking back at winter season’s past can provide a grin, maybe even a smile or at least a memory of times less hectic and stressful. Please take every precaution to assure we are all here to celebrate the 2021 holidays with our families together again. Merry Christmas and have safe, happy and healthy 2021!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell was born and raised in Frederick. He and his wife have memories of Christmas past and will see kids and grandkids on Zoom so they all will be able to enjoy Christmas future together.
