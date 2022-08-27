Remember back when you didn’t know jack squat?
You were young, largely uninformed. Maybe clueless or directionless.
And you knew it. Tried to hide it behind a cool front.
You were around 16 years old. Starting your first job. Not knowing a soul, working with and for adults in the real world, despising almost all of it except Paycheck Friday.
You needed a mentor. Or two. Yet you didn’t know it — until they came along.
Remember mentors? People who are older and more experienced who take someone younger and less experienced under their wings, serve as an example and guidepost in one or more facets of life.
Are mentors still a thing?
I ask because it’s been awhile since I didn’t know jack squat. And now, trapped behind a computer, I haven’t been positioned to serve as a mentor.
Well, I do have a son. He’s 12 and impressionable. I might be molding him. I try. But he thinks I’m an idiot. And he has YouTube to mentor him.
I think about younger generations like his and wonder if mentoring is being phased out as relationships trend more toward digital. The appreciation of other humans’ needs is a casualty of technology. Kinda like newspapers.
Here’s a shocking blanket statement that has never been uttered by any middle-age to older person in history: Younger people today think they know everything. All of the information is always at their fingertips. That awards them a sense of power and confidence not prevalent, at similar ages, among previous generations.
Like, these damn kids think they actually know jack squat.
Makes me sad. As they’re opening browsers and apps for all the “answers,” they might well be closing themselves off to the beauty and value of being a mentee — accepting an education, outside of school, from a trusted role model IRL.
Starting around age 17, being mentored by two guys who are now a pair of my best friends was incalculably enriching and, dare I say, life-altering.
I went on a job hunt at age 16. Applied all over. During a trip to the grocery store with my father, a former school principal, we saw one of his former students working there.
“Hey, Lenny,” my dad said, “put in a good word for my son.”
“Sure thing, Mr. Smith.”
Then, this guy, Lenny, promptly went and did absolutely nothing. Completely forgot about me.
I got the job as a cart jockey anyway. No thanks to Len.
I remembered him. Sought him out shortly after I started working there. Thanked him for helping me get the job.
“Sure thing, Smitty!” he probably responded.
Len was 10 years my senior. A true grown-up, aside from his sense of humor. He worked at the store part-time in customer service. He was an inclusive, inquisitive quipster with a meticulousness about him, never mind his failure to follow through on my dad’s request.
Len had a similarly affable work pal named Jim, who was four years older than I was and equally impressive. Jim had this way of being proportionally the nicest guy you ever met and also the coolest. As a high school dork amid a phase a self-discovery, I was almost in awe.
I suppose this is how kids today feel about social-media influencers.
I got promoted to cashier and began working closer to Len and Jim, tandem exemplars who made work fun. They seemed to know exactly who they were and what they were doing.
In other words, they were just the type of guys I wanted to be like. So I tried. Part of mentoring, I think, is not really knowing you’re doing it. They were just being themselves. And I was watching.
I showed promise at work in the form of speed and accuracy on the register. I scanned 28 items per minute, boggling the minds of the old ladies who came through my line, never mind that I’d bag laundry detergent with eggs.
Soon, Len and Jim recruited me to customer service, never mind that I hated customers. They began to incorporate me into their shenanigans and, to my surprise, their social circles. They showed me the ropes. Made sure I didn’t get fired for arguing with customers.
They influenced me, in and out of the store. I learned from them how to work efficiently. And to only dis the customers covertly.
Meanwhile, I received subtle encouragement from them, for example, to exit a troublesome relationship in college. So I did. Associating with them boosted my confidence and decisiveness everywhere.
One evening, I was in the balance room next to the office. Right before Jim remotely buzzed in another employee, he whispered, “It’s your destiny.” Expecting a joke, I opened the door to the doe-eyed brunette who worked on the store’s salad bar.
Now, whenever I buy a card for my wife on special occasions, I address the envelope to “My Destiny.”
As you might imagine, the old store, long since closed, is a regular topic when the three of us catch up. We slip right back into routines born there years ago.
Earlier this month, we all went on a weeklong vacation. It’s still a kick to know I’m on the level with two guys who I looked up to, who mentored me without even trying.
“It’s so great that you guys can just pick up where you left off in your friendship,” Jim’s wife said to me on vacation.
It’s more than a friendship. In a way, they helped me become who I am.
If my father knows I’m going to see Len, he tells me to thank him again for getting me that job, because he knows how tectonic it ended up being.
So I do.
“Tell your dad, ‘Sure thing,’” Len cracks.
When I get together with those two, it’s pretty fantastic. For us.
Obnoxious, perhaps, for others. The wives roll their eyes. The kids tune us out.
The goofing is Rated R, only partially for relentless. I said my son probably wonders where we found Mr. Lenny, as distance keeps us from seeing him often.
“Yeah, where did you find him?” the boy asked.
“We worked together at the grocery store.”
“Cheez,” my son said, shaking his head. “Everything goes back to that store.”
It’s a fact of our life. He’s basically a direct product of that place.
Without that store, I never would’ve fallen under the tutelage of two mentors who became like my brothers, whose presence kept me from quitting that job, where eventually I met My Destiny, who gave birth to that boy.
Never would’ve developed a distinct bond that makes us grocery guys so happy, even if it can make others cringe.
Cheez.
“You guys,” my annoyed wife says, “are horrible.”
They taught me everything I know.
