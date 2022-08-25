If you read or listen to a fair amount of sociopolitical commentary, you’ve probably noticed there is an effort afoot by assorted commentators, pundits, pontificators and gasbags to lower the temperature of our public discourse by several degrees; to attempt to dial back the rhetoric and placate the outrage that comprise so much of our interactions with our fellow citizens these days. Well, whoop-de-doo, and goodie for them.
As for me, I’m too old and too tired to take it anymore, “it” being the whole ball of wax which, in my case, consists primarily of, but is not limited to, sanctimony, stupidity, hypocrisy, dishonesty, duplicity, mendacity, chicanery, skullduggery and hoity-toitery (which I now coin as a legitimate word and critical component of my whole ball of wax). Everyone has their own ball of wax, and each of us has a different tolerance level for enduring it. Generally speaking, however, two demographics in particular, the crusty (boomers) and the callow (millennials), demonstrate the least tolerance for enduring the white hot aggravation generated by their ball of wax, and are incessantly and vociferously at odds because of it.
Well, so what? My clock has a finite and decreasing number of ticks left, and I don’t intend to waste a single tick trying to negotiate a state of reasonableness with whipper-snapping knuckleheads and knaves. Last week, my bride and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary, and at 75, I am no longer growing old, I am definitively old. Yet even as life’s milestones slip by and its finish line looms, one of the very few positive effects of this process is the realization that the callow won’t always be so, and the crusty are at last liberated to espouse their curmudgeonly observations and opinions unfettered by giving a rat’s patootie about … much of anything.
So, to the sanctimonious, the stupid, the hypocrites, the dishonest, the duplicitous, the mendacious — the whole ball of wax: “A pox upon you,” or words to that effect, none of which would make it through the Frederick News-Post’s editing process. These would be the same unprintable invectives I hurled at West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin three weeks back when he caved-in like a Florida sinkhole and pulled a complete 180, reversing his previous position of opposition and casting a deciding vote that passed the ridiculously named Inflation Reduction Act (ref. duplicity, hypocrisy, chicanery, skullduggery). Prior to that vote, I had viewed Ol’ Joe as a paragon of virtue and a profile in courage, but now, to me, he is just another opportunistic politician cuttin’ himself a deal. Adding insult to injury, to Democrats that same Ol’ Joe who was formerly their mendacious old scoundrel, is now (here it comes) a paragon of virtue and a profile in courage. What the … hey?
Well, it seems that in the final analysis, everyone’s ball of wax is composed of the same insufferable human characteristics. Virtually no one, regardless of political persuasion or cultural affinity, supports or aspires to hypocrisy, skullduggery, hoity-toitery and the like. So, if essentially, we all abhor the same set of negative components of the human condition, why do we incessantly hurl them at one another in accusation and as evidence of the moral turpitude of our so-called adversaries? Can’t we just all get along?
Of course we can, and it’s easy peasy. We just have to dial back the rhetoric and placate the outrage. (A gasbag would say.)
(4) comments
Brent:
I was nearly five years old when you "boomers" arrived. And I wasw amused. Mostly I could tell you "I have been there and done that. So what?"
Now I just say "Piffle."
Mr. Grimes,
Remember the 60's. I wondered what the older generation felt then? Draft cards lit setting flags on fire with bras tossed in the flames. I remember the frustration of how much our predecessors screwed things up and how we would create a whole new world. As reality and experience tempers our worldview I suppose t many young idealist liberals become old gray haired conservatives.
I do see some promise for our grandchildren's future. With the overturning of Roe the world did not end and voters in different states adopted diametrically opposed guidelines. The great American experiment is still working. Different views and cultural norms are allowed to surface within the various states and when sifted out -the most universal views are adopted as a whole. But not without a lot of shouting.
All that just to say Get off my lawn?
The FNP seems to have more than its traditional number of grump old men columnists these days.
