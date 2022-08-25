If you read or listen to a fair amount of sociopolitical commentary, you’ve probably noticed there is an effort afoot by assorted commentators, pundits, pontificators and gasbags to lower the temperature of our public discourse by several degrees; to attempt to dial back the rhetoric and placate the outrage that comprise so much of our interactions with our fellow citizens these days. Well, whoop-de-doo, and goodie for them.

As for me, I’m too old and too tired to take it anymore, “it” being the whole ball of wax which, in my case, consists primarily of, but is not limited to, sanctimony, stupidity, hypocrisy, dishonesty, duplicity, mendacity, chicanery, skullduggery and hoity-toitery (which I now coin as a legitimate word and critical component of my whole ball of wax). Everyone has their own ball of wax, and each of us has a different tolerance level for enduring it. Generally speaking, however, two demographics in particular, the crusty (boomers) and the callow (millennials), demonstrate the least tolerance for enduring the white hot aggravation generated by their ball of wax, and are incessantly and vociferously at odds because of it.

Tags

(4) comments

gary4books
gary4books

Brent:

I was nearly five years old when you "boomers" arrived. And I wasw amused. Mostly I could tell you "I have been there and done that. So what?"

Now I just say "Piffle."

Report Add Reply
jsklinelga

Mr. Grimes,

Remember the 60's. I wondered what the older generation felt then? Draft cards lit setting flags on fire with bras tossed in the flames. I remember the frustration of how much our predecessors screwed things up and how we would create a whole new world. As reality and experience tempers our worldview I suppose t many young idealist liberals become old gray haired conservatives.

I do see some promise for our grandchildren's future. With the overturning of Roe the world did not end and voters in different states adopted diametrically opposed guidelines. The great American experiment is still working. Different views and cultural norms are allowed to surface within the various states and when sifted out -the most universal views are adopted as a whole. But not without a lot of shouting.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

All that just to say Get off my lawn?

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

The FNP seems to have more than its traditional number of grump old men columnists these days.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription