This week, it was our honor and privilege to publicly share the report from the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup, culminating a year of serious study, dialogue and debate by nearly 50 committed citizen volunteers.
It is commonly known that the city of Frederick and county are experiencing hotter and longer summers, more moderate winters, more frequent extreme rain events and accompanying flooding, and extended dry periods. That these events are driven by distant and local accumulation of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere is also generally accepted.
In acknowledging these facts, the city and county adopted Climate Emergency Resolutions in 2020 to reduce GHG emissions and build resilience across our community and requested formation of a Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup (CEMWG) to provide recommendations on how emissions and adaptations for building resilience might be identified and implemented. Over the past year, the workgroup of volunteers across multiple disciplines, experiences and ethnicities explored climate-related information from all sources to prioritize the most important steps the city and county should take to minimize impacts of the changing climate.
This was an exercise in optimism — hopeful that as a community, we have the will to change within a timeframe that will provide a decent future for our children and grandchildren. If our research taught us anything, it is that overcoming the climate emergency is possible — and that as a community, we will emerge stronger than before by acting, depending on the decisions we make.
Our research also taught us that meaningful action on the climate crisis is an economic imperative. Major threats are coming our way. Severe weather is happening across the country with much more frequency than expected at this point in time. Severe weather events are costing the nation billions — last year’s 22 major natural disasters resulted in $95 billion in cumulative damages, shattering previous records. Local leaders grapple with these threats. One mayor told us, “Every time it rains, we grit our teeth.” These indicators and many more examples across the nation and in nearby cities underscore the need to act now to both curb the damage and, at the same time, invest in adaptations that will help protect us and future generations from devastating loss.
A major lesson of our year together is that our local governments have been responsible. Both the city and county, and many of the county’s municipalities, have established positions as leaders in the state on climate responsiveness by reducing GHG emissions in government operations. We feel fortunate and at the same time recognize we MUST do more, faster. Households and businesses account for the lion’s share of GHG emissions. We rely on the government to set the tone, develop the pathways and provide the incentives for the entire community to transition with haste to the clean energy economy that will keep us safe, healthy and thriving into the future.
We are sincerely grateful for the honor of serving our community. We are especially grateful for the volunteers who stuck with this effort for a solid year in very difficult circumstances. Some of us caught COVID-19. A few of us had other serious health diagnoses. Many of us were dealing with all the pandemic-related challenges of life this past year, juggling demands of work and young children or grandchildren while dedicating an estimated 18,500 hours of time to this volunteer effort. Most of us didn’t know each other before this year, and none of us have met in person throughout the course of our work together. It is undeniably difficult to be a productive team in these conditions. But these volunteers stuck it out because they are sure we can help construct a better future, if only we work together.
To honor the commitment of these volunteers, we are counting on you to take their work seriously. Although there are some limitations of what we have presented by virtue of our all-volunteer, no-budget committee, this is our sincere effort to recommend the best ideas for our shared home community. This is our answer to the question asked by author Andreas Karelas in his 2020 book, “Climate Courage”: “As the costs of clean energy technology continue to drop and the fossil fuel industry approaches obsolescence, the question is no longer ‘How do we create a carbon-free economy?’ Rather it is ‘How can we do so in a way that’s seamless, equitable, and fast enough?’”
Seamless. Equitable. Fast. These are our shared challenges in the months and years ahead.
Sincere thanks for this opportunity. Readers are invited to review the draft report at mobilize frederick.org.
Barb Trader and Kevin Sellner are co-chairs of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup.
