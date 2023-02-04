While most of the public and media attention the past two years has been focused on high prices and inflation, these issues take second place over the public’s top concern, which is big government, according to a new Gallup poll. Concern over the uncontrolled southern border is in third position.

Gallup reports that “the government ranks as the top problem for both Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (24 percent) and Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents (18 percent).” That last figure may come as a surprise to some, as Democrats are often regarded, at least by Republicans, as the party of government.

