‘Where’s the marmalade?” I wondered aloud.
“We can’t get it anymore,” said the young man next to me as he loaded peanut butter jars on the grocery shelves.
“Marmalade? Orange marmalade? You don’t have orange marmalade?” I said.
“Supply chain issues,” he replied, straightening his red vest and tag with the words “I’m Fred and I’ll Help.”
“We can’t get black raspberry or peach, either. Sometimes even strawberry is hard to find.”
“But marmalade is my favorite,” I complained.
“We got no problems with peanut butter,” he said brightly. “Or apple butter, or almond butter, or that yellow butter. That one’s over in the dairy section, where they keep it cold. I think it comes from those cows you see along the road sometimes. Lots of cows, I guess, so plenty of that butter, too.”
He smiled proudly. “Got plenty of all the butters,” he said.
I was doing my weekly round of errands and had several more on my list, and I didn’t want to get hung up on a marmalade shortage. So, I bought a big jar of grape and moved on to the big box, everything-under-the-sun behemoth next door.
“Where are your boot laces?” I asked the greeter.
“In the back, with the boots and shoes,” she scowled. “Where do you think …”
She paused. “Wait a minute. That stuff isn’t in the back now. I think it’s over there, near the fishing gear. No, not there. Maybe it’s over here near the pharmacy. No …
“I’m sorry,” she said. “They keep moving things around. The restrooms are still in the back, though, I know that. I was just back there myself, and …”
I moved on and found the laces, along with the boots, shoes and flip-flops near the microwaves, coffeemakers and air fryers. But half the little hooks on the display stand were empty.
“Excuse me, but do you have any 54-inch laces?” I asked a young man nearby wearing a blue vest and a “Just Ask Me” pin.
“Haven’t had that length for weeks,” he said. “Supply chain issues. Got 45s and got 60s, but no 54s. Sorry.”
“I see you’ve got a lot of neon pink laces, though, and plenty of the 96-inch chartreuse day-glows,” I said.
“Yeah, and boxes more in the back,” he said. “No problems with them. Wanna try those?”
“They wouldn’t go well with my tractor,“ I said. “It’s orange-ish, sort of a marmalade color. I’ll try Office Stax. I need to go there for rubber bands anyway, and they sell odd stuff like office party snack food and brooms.”
But I was disappointed when I went to the customer service desk. “I need a big bag of number 32s,” I said, “and I can’t find anything on your shelves except 30s. All the other bins are bare. Do you have any 32s?”
“Supply chain issues,” said a harried, middle-aged woman sporting an “assistant manager’s assistant” badge on a “We Got it All” vest. “Won’t the 30s work?”
“Too small,” I said. “I need them to wrap bundles of Swiss chard and collard greens for the farmers markets.”
“Just make smaller bundles,” she suggested. “Everybody’s doing it for everything else. When’s the last time you saw a real quart of ice cream?”
“Tell me something,” I said. “Everywhere I go, people say they have supply chain ‘issues.’ I remember when COVID problems left all those big cargo ships waiting outside the port of Los Angeles, and that was a problem. Marmalade, boot laces, rubber bands, all sorts of stuff went missing. But now?”
“I have no idea,” she said. “I just work here. But we’ve got a good special on the ‘Things to Do’ pads. Two for the price of one. Buy some extra, now. Who knows?”
“I’ll put it on my list,” I said.
The writer is a small-scale vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, W.Va. Right now, he has supply chain issues with rain water.
