After more than three years of often acrimonious debate, the final decision was unanimous. By a vote of 5-0, the county board of Arlington County, Virginia, approved a measure last week making the D.C. suburb the first in the region to loosen restrictions on “missing middle” housing.
The phrase was coined to cover the middle ground of housing types between single-family homes, and the massive complexes and high-rises that account for most modern multifamily developments.
“Missing middle housing” covers duplexes, fourplexes, cottage courts, courtyard apartments and other small apartment buildings that are a common sight in older suburbs from the streetcar era, typically mixed in among single-family homes (and, in some cases, small commercial buildings).
Regional varieties such as the venerable Boston “triple decker” or Chicago’s two flats and four flats also count.
Most examples are historic, which is where the “missing” part comes into play.
Starting in the 1920s, but especially during the postwar building boom, exclusionary zoning outlawed the myriad ways that multifamily housing mixed into neighborhoods organically. It often was the product of small-scale developers and individual property owners who lived nearby or even at the site.
As a result, both home building and apartment construction became more and more concentrated in the hands of bigger and more powerful players.
For the most part, the world of production builders cranking out hundreds of houses or apartments at a time is still the one we live in today. But, faced with growing populations and ever-rising home prices, more and more municipalities — and even a few states — are learning from how cities grew in the past.
Some, including the city of Frederick, have tweaked zoning rules to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) — the classic “granny flat” or garage apartment that added “gentle density” to older neighborhoods for generations.
Others, like Arlington, have gone further, allowing duplexes, triplexes or more in what were exclusively single-family areas. (Arlington’s vote allows up to six-plexes by right, depending on lot size, so long as the structures are no larger than what’s allowed for single-family homes.)
Others have allowed greater density and reduced parking requirements along transit corridors to encourage more multifamily and mixed use on moribund commercial property (giving the big players a piece of the action).
In Arlington, the average single family-house sells for just over $1 million.
The debate pitted older, affluent and largely liberal homeowners against equally liberal but largely millennial activists. (The missing-middle advocates also had the support of the local NAACP and Sierra Club chapters.)
It wasn’t unheard of to find signs against the upzoning alongside ones reading “in this house, we believe...”
The rhetoric grew so acrimonious that the local NAACP chapter even pulled out of the Arlington County Civic Federation — an umbrella organization of various community groups — over the Federation’s strident opposition to the plan.
If reaction to Frederick’s recent ADU ordinance is any indication, I expect any attempt to encourage missing middle housing will meet a similar response from certain quarters — even though, almost two years after adoption, the neighborhood-swamping proliferation of ADUs opponents predicted has yet to materialize.
The same is true in Minneapolis. Homeowner groups predicted the wholesale bulldozing of neighborhoods after the city passed an ordinance allowing duplexes and triplexes by right in 2018, but in reality, barely 100 new units have been built so far.
“Gentle density” is more than just a buzzword — it’s a small-scale, grassroots-driven way to help achieve the No. 1 housing goal in the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan and “promote opportunities for a variety of housing types for current and future City residents of all income levels.”
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.