Late summer gives Republican state Sen. Michael Hough plenty of reason to sweat — and it has little to do with the weather.
To win the county executive’s race in an increasingly purple Frederick County, where registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans, Hough will likely need to position himself as a moderate. Although that may be asking too much for even a savvy career political operative as Hough, who before becoming a state senator spent years as consigliere to a RepublicanMaryland state senator turned West Virginia congressman in Alex Mooney (Hough currently works in Washington as Mooney’s chief of staff).
Mooney — who benefited from Trump’s endorsement — recently won his primary in West Virginia and is all but assured to win the general election, despite a recent report by the Office of Congressional Ethics that found, among other things, “substantial reason to believe that Rep. Mooney used official resources for campaign work and personal errands.”
However, those Trump ties will be less advantageous for Hough, running for election in a county the former president lost by 10 percentage points in 2020. (Hough served as the Frederick County chair for Trump’s reelection campaign.)
Having Del. Dan Cox at the top of the GOP ticket also guarantees that talk of Trump and the 2020 election will be very much in the mix as November nears, making it harder for Hough to pass himself off as a moderate.
Donning a fleece vest like Glenn Youngkin may not be enough, either. The private-equity millionaire managed to win the Virginia governor’s mansion, but he still lost the D.C. exurbs of Loudoun and Prince William counties by more than 10 points.
So, while Cox rants and raves, Hough’s strategy will be to try and ignore Trump altogether and continue running against Montgomery County.
Already, every sound bite from the senator includes a dire warning that he’s all that’s standing in the way of Frederick becoming “Montgomery County North” while vowing to prevent “Frederick County’s suburban quality of life from being swallowed by Montgomery County’s urban sprawl” by banning high-density development so that “areas of the county that are outside municipalities should stay suburban and rural.”
It’s an interesting pitch, if the idea is to prevent Frederick from becoming Montgomery County 2.0 — which, despite Hough’s rhetoric, is overwhelmingly suburban and rural.
According to 2018 research by the Center for Transformative Placemaking at Brookings Metro, 48% of the land in Montgomery County is zoned for detached, single-family homes and 35% is either within the county’s agricultural preserve or other dedicated open space (parks, etc.).
Everything else — commercial, industrial and any housing denser than single-family detached — occupies the remaining 18% of Montgomery County’s land area (Montgomery County’s two municipalities are denser — Gaithersburg’s 23% single-family homes while 42% of Rockville’s land remains zoned for single family — but they control their own zoning and land use, much as Frederick’s various municipalities do).
So, in that light, Hough’s vision of a Frederick County that’s mostly suburban and rural with density concentrated in and around its municipalities isn’t so much the antithesis of Montgomery County as the blueprint for it.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
