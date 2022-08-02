Late summer gives Republican state Sen. Michael Hough plenty of reason to sweat — and it has little to do with the weather.

To win the county executive’s race in an increasingly purple Frederick County, where registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans, Hough will likely need to position himself as a moderate. Although that may be asking too much for even a savvy career political operative as Hough, who before becoming a state senator spent years as consigliere to a RepublicanMaryland state senator turned West Virginia congressman in Alex Mooney (Hough currently works in Washington as Mooney’s chief of staff).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription