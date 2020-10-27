Until about a week ago, all of Frederick County’s school board candidates had espoused nearly identical status quo views and sought or accepted the endorsement of the teachers union, putting themselves in the position of having to negotiate salaries with a group who provides them with political and sometimes financial support.
In other words, for the first time, Frederick County’s school board race looked a lot like Montgomery County’s, where for decades candidates recognized the political necessity of gaining the union’s endorsement and publicly fawn over collective bargaining and other union priorities, competing with each other to see who can pledge the most loyalty.
This isn’t an exaggeration. I ran for school board in Montgomery County and witnessed first hand how most campaigns there are not focused on children’s interests, but those of powerful and politically connected adults. It’s unfortunate that our county appears to be going down the same path. You can hardly blame the candidates, though. Why conduct your own fundraising and struggle to organize volunteers to work the polls when just accepting the union endorsement means they’ll spend money on your behalf and cover all of the polling locations with a small army of activists? It’s a much easier way to get elected.
For people who want an independent voice for the school board, about a week ago, Paulette Anders decided to become an official write-in candidate. She is the only candidate who has neither sought nor accepted the endorsement of any employee union. She is running as a parent but also has 25 years of experience in education, including working for Mount St. Mary’s University, Johns Hopkins University and the Frederick County Public Schools. Combine all of that with the fact that she’s decidedly centrist, she’s likely to have broad appeal. Though, in today’s hyper partisan climate, moderation is a political liability.
Like most candidates — think of Jan Gardner and the adequate public facilities ordinance — Anders was drawn into the race with a primary concern: getting more students back to school. Unfortunately, four of the seven board members voted against even allowing early elementary students back, leading Board President Brad Young to rightly say, “if we’re going to sit and wait until this is 100 percent gone, we’re not going to be back in our schools for two years, probably.” Had Anders or someone else like her been on the board, at least some students would already be going back to school, with virtual options available for those preferring that.
While returning students to school is her main issue, the larger themes of Anders’ campaign are respecting parents’ role as the primary educators of their children and taking a more effective approach to achieving equitable social outcomes than FCPS is currently pursuing. She supports parents’ right to choose their schools, including charter schools, which provide opportunities that only wealthier parents would normally be able to afford. In terms of curriculum, Anders supports research-based approaches that are more commonly available at private schools and have been shown to make a difference for all students, especially disadvantaged ones. She’s rightfully concerned that not returning to school creates an equity issue for students whose parents can’t adequately supervise their children’s virtual learning because of work or not having the financial means to hire tutors.
Perhaps parents are disengaged from the political process because they are overwhelmed by virtual learning and the economic distress the pandemic has caused. In normal times there were usually several candidates concerned about the direction of the public schools, but this year’s school board race has been characterized by even more fluffy, impractical statements than usual. We need a real debate among candidates who have competing and substantive plans to move schools forward. You’d think a worldwide pandemic and closing school buildings for months, if not years, might stir up a stronger debate, but it hasn’t.
Where are the ordinary moms and dads fed up with bureaucratic dysfunction, like Colleen Cusimano? Or those concerned about the curriculum like April Miller? How about the Jimmy Reeder-style candidates concerned with overspending? These former school board members were elected without union support just a few years ago. How about moderate progressives who support charter schools like Brad Young? How about some candidates who think Dr. Alban should no longer remain our superintendent?
Maybe we’ll see a more ideologically diverse slate of candidates and a more competitive race two years from now. We can hope, but at the moment, it appears that Frederick County has turned a corner and that the union’s influence on our politics, which encourages candidates to have watery convictions, is stronger than ever and here to stay.
(7) comments
I suppose it is worth asking why Anders didn’t compete in the primary.
Kudos as always to one of our most independent thinkers--a truly inspiring, non-partisan and visionary public intellectual Frederick ought to pay more attention to as we move boldly into an unknown future. I value, respect and support teachers--and their accomplished unions--but when teachers and learners are in conflict, I put (ALL) our learners first--or at least I try to find something that works for both groups. The pandemic is teaching us that we can embrace online content-creators and move away from big-box education/content prep without throwing our beloved teachers out with the bathwater. Time to use technology opportunities to offer students and parents better learning opportunities--even while embracing what teachers do best--the invaluable mentoring of learning! (because newly-created technologies will free teachers' time up from daily creating (inefficient inadequate) content! I am a Kahn Academy fan, for instance. Why don't public schools widely adopt and follow this brilliant proven successful free global learning curriculum/resource? (Answer: teachers unions!) We'll all be happier when teachers' interests and student/parent interests are once again aligned. So politically challenging, but Tom Neumark is up to it. He continues to fight the good fight peacefully and positively. I always love to read his lovely prose and thoughtfully-considered arguments.... And no, I don't agree with everything that he says (or that anyone says.... 🤣. But he is a Frederick treasure we all benefit from hearing and supporting. His students are so lucky! (And I say this coming from hardly any systematic classical background!) Yes, I am in many ways a fire-eating liberal (tho not a partisan) who believes that opening ourselves to a beautiful variety of charter schools (aggressively supportive of the poor) is a really good idea for our currently union-stuck public education "systems" in America. Mr. Neumark, I have long thought of inviting you to lunch just because, but alas.... Folks, here's to Frederick's beloved students, to our much-abused, caring, well-trained, visionary teacher/mentors, AND to our rare, oh-so-valuable, and sadly undervalued independent, visionary thinkers and public intellectuals.... 😜🤸🏼♂️🌈
I wonder how supportive of charter schools he would be if ONLY the poor received a choice? After all, parents with more means can move to the school district of their choice so why do they need "school choice"?
So now we know that he failed in TWO counties!
Same one note pony, Public schools bad and charter schools good. Pleaase FNP, say good-bye to TN and find a new act.
Once again Mr. Neumark's comments are spot on. The column shows why the teacher's union is the crux of our school problems. Thanks very much for pointing out all the good qualities of Paulette Anders. I wish her the best in the election, as she would make a fine member of the BOE.
right on. TN is looking for power not better education.
