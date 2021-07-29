Greetings from Pueblo, Colorado. As I write this, I am visiting this city located near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and along the Arkansas River. I knew very little about the city before this trip, other than the old public service announcement suggesting you request the Consumer Information Catalog by simply writing to Pueblo, CO 81009.
Pueblo is a bit larger than Frederick with over 100,000 residents. I’ve also learned that it is known as Steel City (although Pittsburgh folks may have something to say about that) because it is one of the largest steel-producing cities in the United States.
I had intentions on writing about something else, but this trip has prompted some additional reflections and a change of plans. You see, Pueblo, like Frederick, has a linear park along a waterway, the Arkansas River. A flood devastated the city in 1921 that resulted in over 100 deaths and millions of dollars in property damage. After that tragedy, the river was diverted to the Pueblo Reservoir. Seventy-nine years after that, the river was again rerouted as part of an urban renewal project that was inspired by the San Antonio Riverwalk in Texas.
Carroll Creek Linear Park has a similar story. After a flood ripped through downtown Frederick in 1976, the city embarked on a significant flood control project of its own. Concrete conduits were installed underground allowing for water to be diverted underneath the creek. The mile-and-a-half long park has been a huge asset for downtown, serving as a place to walk or bike, a venue for festivals and outdoor concerts, as well as a location for restaurants, homes and businesses.
But it is not finished. It would be great to see projects proposed for development come to fruition, including the downtown hotel, the Wormald property next to the Delaplaine Arts Center, and the McCutcheon’s expansion.
It will also be exciting to see the park extended past East Patrick Street and the back of the Fairgrounds when the Renn Quarter project is completed. This project will enhance Frederick’s east side by adding over 1,000 new residencies, including apartments, townhouses, and single-family units, as well as over 30,000 square feet of retail space. Once this is done, there will be a nice shared-use path connecting downtown to a new 70-acre park in that area and provide easier access to the Monocacy River.
Pueblo’s Riverwalk also has restaurants, residences, and a nice walkable trail. But it also has a lot more public art than Frederick has. It also has a nice Sister Cities Plaza, as a way to pay tribute to its sister city relationships. And it has something else we don’t have. There are a couple ways to enjoy the waterway, including pontoon boat tours and duck boats you paddle yourself. I think we could use something like this on Carroll Creek.
I enjoy traveling because it is great to see other places that provide ideas and inspiration that you can bring back home. But I also love coming home to Frederick. It is a great place to live. After all, Frederick has been on a number of good lists, including Most Charming American Towns, Top 100 Best Places to Live, and Best Small Town Main Streets in America, just to name a few. And I am sure there will be more to come.
Shuan Butcher is a magazine editor, freelance writer and avid traveler. He typically writes from Frederick, except for this column.
