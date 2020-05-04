It is ironic that before the awareness of the impendent COVID-19 pandemic, that in January of this year, the World Health Assembly designated 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.
The World Health Organization (WHO) along with their partners, including the International Council of Nurses (ICN), Nursing Now, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), are asking countries around the world to make a year-long effort to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives by highlighting the challenging conditions they often face, as well as, advocating for increased investments in the nursing and midwifery workforce. It is estimated that the world needs 9 million more nurses and midwives by 2030.
The WHO recognized the importance of nurses and midwifes to the world in their 2020 international campaign, by saying that nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services for mothers and children, giving lifesaving immunizations and teaching good health behaviors, caring for the elderly, and generally meeting everyday essential health needs to their communities. In some communities, they are the first and only point of care.
American nurses have celebrated Nurses’ Week (May 6-12) each year since 1896 supported and promoted by the American Nurses Association (ANA). The significance of this week is to acknowledge and honor nurses. In addition, May 12 is celebrated as Florence Nightingale’s birthday. This year, marks the 200th year of her birth. Florence is known through history as the “Lady with the Lamp” from her work caring for British soldiers in the Crimean War. She is credited with defining nursing as a profession. One that required special training for the responsibility of citizens’ health that she described in her writings and published in “Notes on Nursing.”
Our local nursing organization, the Maryland Nurses Association, District 8, has members from Frederick and Washington counties. We were planning to join in celebrations with our hospitals and participate in community activities to promote nursing. However, the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis has halted our plans for this year. Our members are currently working in their clinical areas providing nursing care and all community group activities have been canceled through May. Although our plans have changed, the goal of celebrating nurses’ contributions to our community have been covered widely by the news media and the American public. We are seeing firsthand the important role that nurses have in providing health care, as well as some of the challenges of providing acute care.
In the United States, you will find nurses providing care in many practice settings that are important to health care for all citizens, such as public health, research, occupational health, school nursing, acute-care hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, home care, hospice, community clinics and urgent care centers.
This year, I celebrate my 56th year as a registered nurse and I have never regretted my decision to be a nurse. It is a wonderful profession full of numerous opportunities and rewarding challenges. Happy Nurses’ Week to all my nurse colleagues and the newly graduating nursing students who will soon be joining our profession.
For more information follow us on Facebook at Maryland Nurses Association-District 8, or Twitter @MNADistrict8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.