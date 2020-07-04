Oldtimers knew how to celebrate the Fourth of July mainly because they were closer to the actual event. They also knew it by its unofficial name of Steamed Crabs and Cold Beer Day. That, of course, was long before it evolved into a much more refined observance, marked by the very coolest among us putting their sunglasses on top of their heads while sipping wine, nibbling on cheese crackers and waving tiny American flags.
Steamed Crabs and Cold Beer Day was more fun. It too, included American flags, but was noisier, featuring backyard fireworks with rockets, strings of real firecrackers and an occasional cherry bomb.
Maybe Big Brother did overstep his bounds by banning all fireworks. And just maybe it should have been in place when a rocket I was trying to light in Denver many years ago — a very big Chinese-made rocket — misfired and missed my head by at least a quarter of an inch.
Now we’re limited to organized, safer fireworks display — like those unfortunately canceled for this year at Baker Park, and at the Antietam National Battlefield. Or if all else fails, you can watch the Independence Day fireworks on TV from the national celebration in Washington, D.C., scaled down this year. Come to think of it, watching fireworks on TV is the height of lameness.
Maybe the old-time fireworks are banned in most states, but on the Fourth, at least around here, you can still hear, and sometimes see, a number of illegal fireworks displays that the State Fire Marshal’s office and law enforcement can’t seem to control. Maybe there are just too many. In any case, that well-intentioned, safety-oriented ban doesn’t seem to be that effective.
Steamed Crabs Day also lost a lot of its steam when the price of crabs soared way out of sight. One source, Trout’s Seafood and Deli Market in Woodsboro, said a bushel, six dozen, of No. 1 steamed crabs — the largest — is $379, with the next smaller size going for $209 per bushel. Westpointe Crab House in Frederick quoted $350 per bushel, for a mix of about seven dozen small, medium and large crabs, live or steamed. And to think me and my ex-charter boat captain dad and our 1,500-foot trotline and wooden rowboat could net two bushels of large crabs in a couple of hours on Middle River. They wound up being enjoyed by the family and neighbors on a picnic table under the shade of a magnolia tree in the Hamilton section of Baltimore. Messy, but good eating and great fun.
Before I get too much further, I need to throw in some actual Fourth facts here, direct from my good friend, Mr. Wikipedia: “The Fourth of July … has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson.”
But the additional fact I really like is from John Adams, who wrote to his wife Abigail that it “will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival and that the celebration should include Pomp and Parades … Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”
I especially like the guns and bonfires part. Maybe fire off some real cannons, except we might be stopped by loud noise ordinances; or really big bonfires, except the fire marshal might object. Illuminations we can do, if properly controlled. We can also do bells. Let those downtown church bells clang away for at least 15 minutes at noon on the Fourth of July. That should let everyone within bell distance, even those with hangovers, know that this is an important day.
So, what if we can’t pile into a hot Baker Park with our sun shelters, strollers, coolers, kids and dogs and enjoy some great live music before a gigantic fireworks display this year? We can still celebrate on our own, proudly fly the flag, burn some burgers and reflect, if even just a little bit, on our independence — and what we can lose if we’re not paying attention.
Steamed crabs fan Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
