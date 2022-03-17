“MOVING DAY. House in the middle of the street: Historic home moved for Frederick development,” read the Thursday, March 3 front-page headline of The Frederick News-Post. The accompanying photo showed large hydraulic-powered construction dollies lifting and transporting a cabin built in 1790 near the intersection of Baughman’s Lane and Shookstown Road.
This seismic endeavor struck me as a metaphor for the upheavals caused by COVID-19. Removing a house from the foundation it stood on for more than 230 years and relocating it 250 feet down the road? No big deal, compared to everything we once thought of as steadfast — the capacity of our hospitals, the public school schedule, Costco’s supply of toilet paper — being completely upended over the past two years.
To expand this metaphor, one of the things most impacted by COVID-19 was America’s housing. More than 15.9 million people moved during 2020 (based on change-of-address information from the U.S. Postal Service), an increase of 3.9 percent from the previous year. The flurry of mid-pandemic relocations has contributed to a nationwide housing market that is — as several of my friends currently searching or selling described it — “completely bonkers.” Our city is no exception: Throughout 2020 and 2021, the inventory of homes on the market in Frederick was about half of what it typically is, and the average listing sold in fewer than 10 days.
Will developments in progress throughout the city help to relieve this tight housing market in coming years? The Bel Air Farm Planned Neighborhood that includes 220 homes, a widening of Baughman’s Lane, and the uprooting of the aforementioned 18th-century mill house is one project of many. Also in the works is a 300-unit residential building proposed for the site of what is now Terrace Lanes and the Patrick Street Center.
What can’t be solved by new construction is the increasingly high cost of living in Frederick. Back in 2010, right after graduating from college, I rented a one-bedroom apartment on Third Street for $750 a month. I didn’t own a car and was otherwise very frugal, so I comfortably paid my rent by working full time at the Market Bagel & Deli (which occupied 34 S. Market Street prior to Flamin’ Pizza and Subs). But, Frederick is no longer so affordable for hourly workers. My old apartment on Third Street has been refurbished and now costs a whopping $1,725 per month.
Frederick is certainly taking steps toward keeping housing within the city at a reasonable expense. Two examples are voting in favor of permitting homeowners to build accessory dwelling units on their properties and transforming the Goodwill Industries complex on East Church Street into 83 “affordable housing” units that start at $854 per month. But these two small steps aren’t nearly enough to close the gap between the minimum wage ($12.50 an hour) and the city’s average cost of rent ($1,500 per month). This is an urgent issue; ask any worker who lives paycheck to paycheck and in constant worry of eviction, or one of Frederick’s 235 houseless individuals. What gives me hope is our ability to enact massive change in a short amount of time. Hey, a house that sat there for centuries can be moved in an afternoon!
After spending the majority of 2020 in Alaska, in 2021 I decided to move back to Maryland so that I could be close to my family. But, guess what? I ended up moving to Baltimore, where rent is much more reasonably priced than it is in Frederick. Will my hometown be affordable ever again? Only time will tell.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick, and now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. You can reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com
