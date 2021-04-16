A friend and newcomer to the city of Frederick recently suggested: “Wouldn’t it be a great idea to hold a series of election forums, including on issues such as the arts?” She made me laugh because city elections are usually personality-driven and based on a voter’s reaction to a simple question: How’s Frederick doing?
It’s usually not a good sign for a mayor, such as Michael O’Connor, to be challenged by a member of his own party presently serving on the board of aldermen — Roger Wilson. Or others, including newcomer John Funderburk and perennial Jennifer Dougherty. However, O’Connor’s three citywide victories (two as alderman) demonstrate he’s maintained a pretty good handle on the city. (Disclosure: I’m actively assisting O’Connor.)
Although a number of city residents, myself included, might want O’Connor to go faster on this or slower on that, I sense no significant discontent that would portend a turnover. Of course, that could change: Based on a recent decision by the board of aldermen, every city voter will receive a mail-in ballot, which could affect our usual abysmal turnout dramatically.
Changes warranted? I hope the next administration will form a blue-ribbon commission to get citizen input on four matters that are overdue for consideration: 1) whether the board of aldermen should be chosen by district instead of at-large, 2) whether the mayor should continue to function as city manager, too, 3) whether to change the age-old protocol where the mayor (executive) chairs meetings of the board of aldermen (legislative), and 4) whether the municipal election would make more sense being conducted during a presidential or Maryland and county election year.
Shifting tides? Local Democrats were heartened by the 2020 presidential election results where their nominee, Joe Biden, won the county over the Republican nominee 53 percent to 44 percent, and for the first time since 1964. Does that represent a true county shift that will produce a succession of Democratic county executives and Democratic-majority county councils?
The county election is next year, not this year, but county council members Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen have already announced their candidacies for county executive and raised impressive sums of money. (Disclosure: I’m actively assisting Fitzwater.) I’d love to see a new generation of leaders step forward at all levels, Joe Biden is 78, Nancy Pelosi is 81, and Ron Young is 80. The county executive race provides the opportunity to make a statement locally.
Regard for immigrants? I found the recent comments of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins that the 287(g) program he oversees “is not an obstacle for vaccinations for the Hispanic community…” to be either naive or disingenuous. The sheriff has publicly expressed his distrust of the federal government, but somehow thinks every undocumented immigrant has confidence that identifying himself or herself to receive a vaccine will be kept confidential from law enforcement.
The two successful suits by Frederick residents against the sheriff’s office for unlawful detainment — for which county taxpayers must foot the bill — are pretty glaring indications that the detention center is not necessarily the only place that a resident’s immigration status is questioned. Frederick’s continued participation in the program contributes to an atmosphere that puts any government effort to assist the immigrant community at a disadvantage. Jenkins also incorrectly stated that a social security number is required for a vaccine; it is not.
Back on home turf! Having participated in four high school graduations, it always struck me as absurd that literally thousands of people would leave town to watch their kids graduate in Emmitsburg. So FCPS’s COVID-era decision to let high schools hold graduations in home stadiums is welcome news that I hope will become the post-COVID norm.
History making? For the fifth Congress in a row, 6th Congressional District residents are represented by someone who doesn’t live here. In an age where any self-respecting multi-millionaire — including Congressman David Trone and John Delaney before him — has several places to call home, our representatives can’t seem to locate a suitable one in the district they represent.
Don DeArmon commends all candidates who are willing to step forward and subject themselves to public scrutiny and comment. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
