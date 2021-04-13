As I’ve mentioned before, I’m particularly fond of walking in the woods — well, in this case, next to the woods on a paved path — especially in the springtime, with trees sprouting colorful leaf buds and blossoms, white and pink against the green. So particularly welcome after months of being coronavirus confined.
A couple of Sundays ago, my route took me to a lovely wooden walking bridge over Tuscarora Creek, where every few weeks I like to sit on my rollator and enjoy not only the cheerful tumbling stream but also the current season — the fresh greens in the woods, landscape announcing it’s spring.
Occasionally other bridge walkers say, “Hello,” and I especially enjoy the littlest kids. A few are walking their dogs, and I will speak to a dog in passing if it comes over to me. The walkers are usually pleasant and on their own missions. It’s never crowded.
Late in the afternoon while watching the water, a pleasant-looking gentleman, straighter upright than most, walked his small dog across. When the dog came to visit, he introduced us. They then proceeded along their expected walk.
After a while, the same man and his dog came back across the bridge and kindly offered to help me up if I needed it — for which I thanked him but explained I was fine. Looking at him again, I asked if he had been in the service. And yes, he was and is still, a physician in scientific research. Discussing biology, virology and immunology, he added to what I have learned from physicians such as Anthony Fauci, MD, whom we have been watching and listening to for over a year.
My writer’s brain was sorry I didn’t have pen and paper to ask his name and permission to take notes … alas. But chatting with him reminded me of several other interesting folk I have met and learned from on this bridge.
I remember coming up on the bridge several years ago, when a mother and her homeschooled youngster were floating his homemade small boat. To me, the climb up and down the riverbank was a precarious venture. To him, it was all in a day’s science project.
His boat caught the current comfortably from one side of the bridge, sailed under and eddied into the tree roots a few yards downstream.
His momma was delightedly proud of her son’s initiative and that the boat floated as planned. I certainly enjoyed seeing what young minds accomplish, and I think perhaps he, too, enjoyed an audience for his success.
Then there was the time several young men were in the process of retrieving a bicycle that had been tossed over the bridge and was lying entangled in stream debris in the water below. They said that bikes went missing too often, and they were hoping to retrieve this one and find its owner.
I’ve had the pleasure of conversations with bird enthusiasts, from those watching familiar backyard varieties to those more enamored with birds of prey. More of a foliage person myself, I am nonetheless now more aware of the chirping and calls outside my apartment. And I certainly look up with respect at the raptors riding the currents.
And last, along my route, I would chat, as one does when two people do not share a language, with a man tending his garden plot. He let me know his vegetables, with which I was not familiar, were to make soup. Continuing on to my spot on the bridge, I would watch him toil and weed.
Each of these conversations offers insight into lives with which I would not otherwise interact. Ways of doing and thinking that broaden my world and remind me that while I sit on my bridge watching the water and the trees, our community continues on in the quiet, capable hands of our neighbors.
Ann Burnside Love writes from Frederick and looks forward to lots more conversations with neighbors on the bridge. Reach her at annblove@comcast.net.
