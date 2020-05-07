It’s been an interesting few weeks. Straight out of the impeachment crisis, we’ve gone into the COVID-19 crisis with President Trump predictably being damned for not having a comprehensive plan of action in place. Interestingly, it is fair to criticize President Trump for his performance.
It is “politicizing tragedy” to criticize a Democrat.
Almost a quarter of the dead so far in this crisis have been in New York. Whatever Andy Cuomo’s plan was, it didn’t work. I’m still waiting for the flood of editorials in the New York Times “Cuomo’s Incompetence is going to Kill Us All.” Thankfully, I’m not holding my breath as he’s being touted as presidential timber! One can just shake one’s head.
Under Federalism (our current system of government for 220 odd years) sovereign states still have control (more or less) over voting, education, state taxes and pensions, and most health care. Some have done better than others. Kudos to our own Governor Hogan. He’s done an admirable job handling a very difficult situation.
I have no doubt that we will be a Unitary system like France or Japan one day soon, and everything will be decided by Washington, D.C. because, like Paris and Tokyo, that’s where all the smart people in our country live. We are not there yet. I know that is frustrating to many.
My wife’s job remains essentially unchanged. She’s in her home office continually from 8 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m. It struck me some time ago that the great divide in this crisis is not racial or gender-based, it’s based on the collar you wear. White collar workers can telecommute. Blue collar workers cannot. Very few white-collar workers are required to leave their homes daily and risk exposure to this contagion. That is not an insignificant benefit.
For me, much of my time has been centered around the continuing education of my 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister. (My 25-year-old daughter works in the bio-medical field and is one of those white-collar workers who continue to go out to work to help invent medicines both for this and other risky viruses and diseases.)
I get up daily around 4, do my usual “stuff” in the morning (workout, read, write, pray, take care of the dogs, send out many emails related to work and students, arrange for Zoom meetings with same) and I call the kids down to breakfast around 9 a.m. After much crying and gnashing of teeth, they stumble downstairs looking like Ronnie Wood after a late night with the Stones.
I fix them breakfast and one or the other of them agrees to “go first.” This means that one will begin our morning session of instruction while the other gets an hour of free time. We are officially in week six of instruction now in Frederick County and I have been quite impressed with both the quality of the material presented and the way it is being offered to parents. There has been little of the reliance on Zoom meetings between classes and teachers (none in fact) that are the backbone of instruction in Montgomery County.
Frederick County seems to trust that their students and parents will engage the material willingly and we have. I think one of the more interesting analyses when this is all said and done will be which model will have done better. I’m sure both will claim a large degree of success.
Both my kids work for about two hours each day and we manage to cover four subject areas in that two hours. Two subjects in the morning (I let them choose which ones they do first) and two in the afternoon after lunch. I have learned a lot about the Maryland state government (4th grade social studies) which I never knew having grown up in New Jersey! I have also learned that my children can move a computer mouse at warp speed, that they know a lot more about a lot of different things than I realized, that our kitchen computer (which the three of us are working to its breaking point!) has a touch screen, and I have discovered new and very deep depths of patience I never knew that I had.
If only I could get them to slow down! While I readily admit that some inventions (like the washing machine) have improved our lives immeasurably, I’m not always so certain that computers, and particularly the internet have. Obviously, there are things on the internet that children, once they’ve seen them, can’t unsee, and I think that has unfortunately robbed children of some of the innocence of childhood.
Equally important however, everyone in the internet age seems to expect an answer to some deep questions (see the above one about the nature of Federalism) at the click of a mouse. I find myself repeatedly saying to both kids over the past few weeks, “take a minute and think about what you are being asked.” The tendency to need to have an immediate response to everything seems both all-pervasive and, I think, harmful to the development of intellectual curiosity. They are also crazy about erasing everything and starting over — again, much easier with a browser and mouse than paper and pencil. Some good thoughts get lost that way.
Both kids eagerly await the reopening of their schools. They miss their friends, their teachers and the routine of school. I haven’t had the heart to tell them I don’t think it’s going to happen this year. I do know that monitoring and helping two children do what is required under this remote learning program is close to a full-time job for at least one adult. I don’t know what families with less flexibility than mine do.
I heard Friday on the local news that “experts” expect the virus to be with us for the next 18-24 months and that over 60-75 percent of Americans will contract the virus. Even if these are the same “experts” that were predicting 250,000 dead Americans by now, those are daunting numbers. Perhaps we should copy the Swedes and have everyone TRY to get the virus now, so we develop herd immunity and be done with this before it comes back three more times! Do we want the pain now or do we want to prolong the pain until we have a vaccine? Interesting question.
I have no idea if life will ever go back to what it was before, but that is OK. Whatever the future holds, I know we can cope, and we will be OK. Working so closely with my kids over the past few weeks has convinced me more than ever that our future is bright.
David E. Staveley tries to avoid cabin fever with backyard campouts and by doing A LOT of yard work in Monrovia and can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com.
