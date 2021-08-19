In 1925, a baby girl was born to Arlene and Charles Russell in Fort Collins, Colorado. That baby girl became the big sister to eight siblings, of which three survived to adulthood. Arlene and Charles named their first born Mary Anne. As Irish Catholics, they chose a name that honored Jesus’ mother and grandmother.
Mary Anne grew up under the shadow of both the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl. Her father, a World War I vet whose lungs were damaged by mustard gas, found work with the Agriculture Department. His job required him to go from town to town throughout Colorado and Wyoming in order to educate farmers on how to recover from the Dust Bowl. This meant constant moving for the family. Luckily, Arlene, a former school teacher, made up for the gaps in her children’s education. Arlene made sure her children kept up, not only because of the frequent moves but also due to the closing of schools when various diseases took hold.
Mary Anne enjoyed the outdoors as a girl, but one ski accident as a teenager broke her back and caused her to permanently lose feeling in her feet — a problem that plagued her in later years. Extremely intelligent, she graduated high school a year early and began college at the age of 17. Then, as she put it, “Hitler decided to go and start a war.” Not one to sit on the sidelines, she joined the Navy WAVES and served her country. Stationed in Florida, she cleaned the brakes of the B-17s and worked in the air control tower. It was in Florida that she would meet her husband. Though not the best match for her, they raised three sons, one of whom became my father.
She raised her family on a small farm in Baltimore County alongside her pet goat Smokey. She helped her husband get his law degree by typing his papers, then returned to college herself in the 1970s. A brain aneurysm prevented her from walking across the stage to receive her diploma. Instead, she spent her graduation day in a hospital in Toronto. She subsequently worked for the state of Maryland, traveled the world extensively, and was kind to everyone she met. Her three children would give her seven grandchildren. Those grandchildren would make her a great-grandmother 12 times over, and now the great-grandchildren are beginning to become parents.
During COVID-19, she did not complain once to me about quarantining. She had her books and was used to waiting things out. She could not understand why people acted so selfishly about the lockdowns, often referring to the periods in her youth in which she quarantined due to outbreaks such as scarlet fever and smallpox. Well used to personal sacrifice, she understood the public well-being sometimes usurped personal happiness.
This wonderful woman, the only grandmother I ever knew, left this world on July 23 at the age of 96. There are so many things I will miss about my grandma, but one aspect of our relationship stands out the most. Every single time I called or visited her, she enthusiastically greeted me. She always made me feel as though I was just the person she had been waiting to hear from and was always very interested in what I had to say. She is the last person to whom I wrote paper letters, and the last family member of the World War II generation. She adored my children and gave them glimpses into a world long past. I will forever be grateful to her presence in my life, and will miss her always.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.