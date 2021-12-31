Now that the search for Frederick’s next school superintendent has begun, it’s important that our Board of Education establish clear selection criteria.
Unfortunately, the qualities needed in our next leader are unlikely to be found among traditional candidates who come with years of experience in public schools and hold degrees in things like “educational leadership” and “administration and supervision.” We’ve had plenty of superintendents with those sorts of backgrounds over the past few decades, and every one of them lacked the willingness to make substantive changes that our schools needed.
Of course we want candidates who have knowledge of proven instructional approaches, have classroom experience, can manage a budget, and can create a work environment of psychological safety where staff feel empowered to do their best work. Yes, the typical candidate from outside of education won’t have all of these qualities, but neither does the typical candidate with a traditional education background. We shouldn’t automatically exclude candidates in either category. The Board of Education needs to cast a wider net than usual and consider nontraditional candidates, such as private school principals and education-related nonprofit leaders, to have the best chance of selecting the right candidate.
The good news is that the right leader doesn’t have to have it all. What FCPS needs most at this point in time is an instructional leader who is less enamored with talking about equity and “transforming learning” and more interested in pursuing excellence for all students by putting in place a practical program of instruction that is based in science and actually achieves both excellence and equity. The good news is that FCPS already has effective leaders in the areas of operations and finance — and a new superintendent would be wise to keep them in place. We just need someone who can do a better job on the instructional side of the house.
The right instructional leader won’t jump on the latest educational fads as Dr. Terry Alban tended to do. This person should possess a strong knowledge of scientifically-based reading instruction, which is needed for all students but especially for special education students, quite a few of whom would not have needed special education reading services had they been instructed properly in the regular classroom. This person should be able to accurately describe the so-called “reading wars” and “math wars” and commit to selecting a core reading program that reflects current science, not outdated educational theory that he or she learned decades ago in education school.
In 2017, Dr. Alban said that raising teacher salaries was one of her “key legacies” as superintendent. I hope our next leader will pursue a legacy of imbuing students with a greater sense of civic virtue instead of the achievement- and self-oriented goal of making students “college and career ready” as defined by state tests.
Students must understand what Benjamin Franklin meant when someone asked him about the kind of government created during the Constitutional Convention in 1787. He replied: “A Republic, if you can keep it.” Modern education has largely severed the links between developing virtue, seeking truth, and sustaining democracy, reducing our sense of a shared common purpose that has contributed toward our increasingly polarized public life.
Leaders with the qualities needed to restore American education are rare, and the public school system’s rules will usually disqualify them from consideration. When the Frederick Classical Charter school was starting, I had coffee with an Oxford-educated, experienced private classical school principal with a degree in the classics who loved our school’s mission and vision and wanted to apply. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to consider him, since he didn’t have an administrative or teaching certificate. It didn’t matter that he fully understood what was required to replicate his school’s success here in Frederick.
You know something’s wrong with our process for selecting school leaders when you consider that even Plato and Aristotle would both be ineligible to teach in today’s public schools. Neither one of them attended a Maryland-approved education program. Unless our Board of Education requests special permission from Maryland to consider nontraditional candidates, the rare candidate we need to fix our special education department and lead the overall system isn’t likely to even bother applying.
While it’s possible that an effective, reform-oriented superintendent exists inside FCPS, it is unlikely that someone who was truly passionate about restoring traditional, scientifically-based, civic-minded education would have stayed with the public schools for very long. Wherever we can find him or her, we need a school leader who isn’t cut from the same public education cloth that we always get.
Tom Neumark was the founding president of the Frederick Classical Charter School and has been involved in education reform for more than 20 years.
