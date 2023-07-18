In May, A.D. 1965, some two weeks after completing my freshman year at the University of Maryland, I received an official correspondence from the university disinviting me from further pursuit of my education at that institution.

It seemed my pool shooting, beer drinking, girl chasing, and GPA-ignoring pigeons had come home to roost, a realization that saddened but did not surprise me.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

That is some fine writing, Brent Grimes. It's a pleasure to read you in our surviving daily newspaper.

threecents
threecents

Easy to avoid being swept into either side of the culture wars - just avoid the partisan news outlets, be polite and empathetic, and live and let live.

Piedmontgardener

Words to live by, Three. Well said.

Piedmontgardener

Nice column - to begin, I'd say define your terms with accuracy and no lying. CRT, for instance, is not a part of any secondary or primary education cirriculum. But folks sure don't know that, because of the lying.

TrekMan

Is it me or isn't it the liberals who are pushing cancel culture? Seems like everywhere you turn if whatever you say doesn't fit their agenda, you're canceled!!

Hayduke2

"You're canceled" - you mean like can't teach history, can't read certain books, can't talk about science or the human body, can't say certain words. Seems to me to be a conservative agenda.

public-redux
public-redux

Trek, Do you really think it is “the liberals” who complain when someone says “happy holidays” rather than “merry Christmas”? Or who ran for public office on a platform that included changing the name of winter break to Christmas break?

matthewboh

I don't know a single liberal that is against drag queens reading books. As Wanda Sykes said "Until a drag queen comes into an elementary school and kills 8 children with a copy of "To Kill a Mockingbird", I think you are focusing on the wrong stuff".

cleanrunoff

We had good teachers- Google "The Dixie Chicks".

