In May, A.D. 1965, some two weeks after completing my freshman year at the University of Maryland, I received an official correspondence from the university disinviting me from further pursuit of my education at that institution.
It seemed my pool shooting, beer drinking, girl chasing, and GPA-ignoring pigeons had come home to roost, a realization that saddened but did not surprise me.
The notification was a terse form letter, a format that enabled me to assuage my wounded self-respect with the knowledge that I was but one member of a group of inglorious former students large enough to qualify for mass communication.
The letter also provided options to reapply for enrollment, but not until after enduring a hiatus of now unremembered length. Yet, like every other 18-year-old American male of that era, I knew well the consequences of a college hiatus of any length. Cue Robin Williams: “Good morning, Vietnam!”
And thus, it came to pass. A whiplash timeline of military service that began at Fort Holabird, Maryland, and concluded at Bien Hoa Air Base, Republic of Vietnam.
As the country became increasingly embroiled in and by the Vietnam War, my views on it evolved from support to ambivalence and back again. My enthusiasm for the conflict waned the more I experienced it firsthand.
Complete strangers trying their best to kill you is disquieting in the extreme and can change the way one thinks about a lot of things. Regret now best describes my view of the Vietnam War.
Cue Dylan: “I was so much older then. I’m younger than that now.”
Until recently, I considered Vietnam my first and last war. But “hey what’s that sound, everybody look what’s going down.”
Why it’s the Culture War. America’s latest conflict. Being waged on our shores. By us! Against us! Only in America, right?
Despite protestations to the contrary, the Culture War is real. Evidence of it is everywhere and irrefutable.
The internet, airwaves and the dwindling number of newspapers left are chock-a-block with frontline dispatches from the latest Culture War ambushes, skirmishes and battles, all being fought with vitriolic language loaded with high-capacity clips of sanctimony and self-righteous indignation.
Politicians and pundits have been quick to label the Culture War as a battle for the soul of America. Given the values and objectives at play, the description seems apt.
Individuals and organizations of every stripe are aligned around committed ideologies and deeply held beliefs. These organizations and their adherents are zealously engaged in attempting to influence and direct public policy.
They also are going head to head with those groups diametrically opposed to everything they stand for. In disputes and confrontations involving values, morality and personal lifestyle, people are ordinarily unreceptive to compromise, or even civil debate.
America’s culture war is in full swing and shaping up to be every bit as visceral, provocative and divisive as Vietnam. But this time around, every citizen — willingly or not — is a conscript and a combatant, no deferments or conscientious objecting allowed.
Although the conflict has not risen to the level of armed combat (yet), folks constantly getting up in one another’s face is a concerning trendline indicator.
Cue Nilsson: “Everybody’s talkin’ at me. I don’t hear a word they’re sayin’.”
In 1969, I got on a plane and left Vietnam. Four years later, America did the same.
That strategy won’t work in this case. We need to figure this out.
(9) comments
That is some fine writing, Brent Grimes. It's a pleasure to read you in our surviving daily newspaper.
Easy to avoid being swept into either side of the culture wars - just avoid the partisan news outlets, be polite and empathetic, and live and let live.
Words to live by, Three. Well said.
Nice column - to begin, I'd say define your terms with accuracy and no lying. CRT, for instance, is not a part of any secondary or primary education cirriculum. But folks sure don't know that, because of the lying.
Is it me or isn't it the liberals who are pushing cancel culture? Seems like everywhere you turn if whatever you say doesn't fit their agenda, you're canceled!!
"You're canceled" - you mean like can't teach history, can't read certain books, can't talk about science or the human body, can't say certain words. Seems to me to be a conservative agenda.
Trek, Do you really think it is “the liberals” who complain when someone says “happy holidays” rather than “merry Christmas”? Or who ran for public office on a platform that included changing the name of winter break to Christmas break?
I don't know a single liberal that is against drag queens reading books. As Wanda Sykes said "Until a drag queen comes into an elementary school and kills 8 children with a copy of "To Kill a Mockingbird", I think you are focusing on the wrong stuff".
We had good teachers- Google "The Dixie Chicks".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.