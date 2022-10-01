The local DMV office isn’t far from the farm, and I pass it nearly every day when I’m out and about running errands. It’s the only dispensary in Berkeley County where you can get the titles, tags and driver’s licenses West Virginia wants you to have to travel its roads. So it’s a bustling place.

It’s also busy on the weekends, even though it’s open for business just one Saturday a month. There’s a parking lot slot where driver’s license hopefuls are required to demonstrate their parallel parking prowess, and three or four cars are often lined up with their wannabee pilots waiting to practice the maneuver. Even on Sunday mornings, 7 a.m., when I’m on my way to the Shepherdstown Farmers Market, there’s often somebody straining to avoid knocking over the tall orange and white cones outlining the small target rectangle.

