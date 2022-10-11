Though not the originator of the phrase, “All politics is local,” Tip O’Neill certainly made it famous. The question over whether or not this phrase holds truth is debatable, but one thing’s for sure: National issues and talking points have trickled down into our local elections. Some of this year’s hot-button issues are abortion rights and what curriculum should be taught in our schools.
Ever since the court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, women have shown their displeasure nationwide. In August, Kansas voted to keep abortion legal in its state. In 1992, Marylanders voted to keep abortion legal. While the Supreme Court decision upset many Marylanders, that 1992 referendum lulls us into a false sense of security.
Just because this constitutional protection exists doesn’t mean there aren’t actions elected officials in Maryland can take to make it harder for women to gain access to abortion and emergency contraception. For example, our current governor is withholding $3.5 million dollars earmarked by the legislature to train new abortion providers. The Republican nominee for governor, Dan Cox, states on his website, “Dan Cox defends the unborn and promises to protect all life from conception until natural death.” If elected, you can be sure that Cox will put up every roadblock he can to prevent a woman from making personal decisions about her body.
Michael Hough, who is currently the Republican nominee for county executive, co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that, if passed, would have made abortion illegal from the time of conception. You may be saying to yourself, “So what? The Frederick County executive doesn’t have much power when it comes to access to abortion.”
Well, that is not entirely true.
The county executive, according to our charter, creates a budget every year. The county council can delete and decrease the county executive’s allocations, but it cannot increase them. Therefore, the Frederick County Health Department’s budget is determined by the county executive.
Though the county executive does not have the power to determine what the health department can and cannot do, it does determine how much money the health department receives. Currently, our health department provides emergency contraception and counseling for pregnant women.
When it comes to schools, be sure to pick candidates for county executive and county council who will fund their budgets beyond the Maintenance of Effort required by law.
While we are on the topic of schools, we also need to make smart choices when it comes to selecting those who will control the Board of Education. Most of our county budget goes toward funding schools, and the reason for that is the education of our children is the most important function of local government.
This year we have a slate of people, who called themselves the Education not Indoctrination slate, who recently changed their website to remove what they previously referred to as their contract with parents, teachers and students. Luckily the internet doesn’t allow for things to be erased quite so easily.
On its original website, this aforementioned slate stated the following: “First, to foster unity, we will ban the use of all materials and resources that seek to classify and segregate people into groups. This includes but is not limited to Critical Race Theory, ‘anti-racism’ and LGBTQ+, diversity training and materials.” Their new website tones down that language, “In our view, this decline has occurred because the Board has been closely aligned with the FCTA, which wants to preserve the status quo, and special-interest groups, which want to implement a ‘woke’ agenda based on strange postmodern values.”
There is so much to unpack here, but the biggest question I have is: How is any of that unifying? How does their proposed erasure of anti-racism programs match up with what we’ve seen happening in FCPS lately? How is it helpful to LGBTQ+ students to pretend they don’t exist? Why don’t they know, as board of education candidates, that Critical Race Theory is a postgraduate concept that is not taught in K-12? These viewpoints are not ones we need on our Board of Education.
Local elections, for good or for bad, mirror the electorate’s thoughts on national issues. So, while we need politicians who are smart about land development and per pupil funding, we also need to pay attention to their opinions on national issues that affect us at the local level.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
