Though not the originator of the phrase, “All politics is local,” Tip O’Neill certainly made it famous. The question over whether or not this phrase holds truth is debatable, but one thing’s for sure: National issues and talking points have trickled down into our local elections. Some of this year’s hot-button issues are abortion rights and what curriculum should be taught in our schools.
Ever since the court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, women have shown their displeasure nationwide. In August, Kansas voted to keep abortion legal in its state. In 1992, Marylanders voted to keep abortion legal. While the Supreme Court decision upset many Marylanders, that 1992 referendum lulls us into a false sense of security.
Just because this constitutional protection exists doesn’t mean there aren’t actions elected officials in Maryland can take to make it harder for women to gain access to abortion and emergency contraception. For example, our current governor is withholding $3.5 million dollars earmarked by the legislature to train new abortion providers. The Republican nominee for governor, Dan Cox, states on his website, “Dan Cox defends the unborn and promises to protect all life from conception until natural death.” If elected, you can be sure that Cox will put up every roadblock he can to prevent a woman from making personal decisions about her body.
Michael Hough, who is currently the Republican nominee for county executive, co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that, if passed, would have made abortion illegal from the time of conception. You may be saying to yourself, “So what? The Frederick County executive doesn’t have much power when it comes to access to abortion.”
Well, that is not entirely true.
The county executive, according to our charter, creates a budget every year. The county council can delete and decrease the county executive’s allocations, but it cannot increase them. Therefore, the Frederick County Health Department’s budget is determined by the county executive.
Though the county executive does not have the power to determine what the health department can and cannot do, it does determine how much money the health department receives. Currently, our health department provides emergency contraception and counseling for pregnant women.
When it comes to schools, be sure to pick candidates for county executive and county council who will fund their budgets beyond the Maintenance of Effort required by law.
While we are on the topic of schools, we also need to make smart choices when it comes to selecting those who will control the Board of Education. Most of our county budget goes toward funding schools, and the reason for that is the education of our children is the most important function of local government.
This year we have a slate of people, who called themselves the Education not Indoctrination slate, who recently changed their website to remove what they previously referred to as their contract with parents, teachers and students. Luckily the internet doesn’t allow for things to be erased quite so easily.
On its original website, this aforementioned slate stated the following: “First, to foster unity, we will ban the use of all materials and resources that seek to classify and segregate people into groups. This includes but is not limited to Critical Race Theory, ‘anti-racism’ and LGBTQ+, diversity training and materials.” Their new website tones down that language, “In our view, this decline has occurred because the Board has been closely aligned with the FCTA, which wants to preserve the status quo, and special-interest groups, which want to implement a ‘woke’ agenda based on strange postmodern values.”
There is so much to unpack here, but the biggest question I have is: How is any of that unifying? How does their proposed erasure of anti-racism programs match up with what we’ve seen happening in FCPS lately? How is it helpful to LGBTQ+ students to pretend they don’t exist? Why don’t they know, as board of education candidates, that Critical Race Theory is a postgraduate concept that is not taught in K-12? These viewpoints are not ones we need on our Board of Education.
Local elections, for good or for bad, mirror the electorate’s thoughts on national issues. So, while we need politicians who are smart about land development and per pupil funding, we also need to pay attention to their opinions on national issues that affect us at the local level.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
(31) comments
Thank you, Shannon for a great LTE! Mike Hough is the campaign manager for Mooney, in WV. Mooney is best described as "looney". A far right wing Republican! Hough is a Catholic and goes to church at Holy Family Catholic Church in Middletown, he would do all he can to stop any money going to help women to get an abortion, even to save their life and certainly not for rape and incest. If we elect Hough we will live to regret it!
Vote Fitzwater!
Dick, leave the Catholic piece out of this. Quite honestly, that's religious bigotry to write what you wrote. This isn't about the Catholic church, it's about people. There's intertwinment to a degree, but your blanket statement and the direct ID of the church is way, way beyond what decent people do.
Agreed.
Ms. Green- thank you, this is a brilliant LTE. It's all interconnected. We need smart, decent people who aren't extremists to be our local elected leaders. That doesn't preclude traditional Republicans that I would love to see become the face of the local Republican Party again. But they and I cannot break bread with the current people running it and the national party.
The Democratic Party has demonstrated that it is not interested in what is best for US of A, and what has made the US of A the greatest country in world history, and as far as I am concerned any one who calls themself a Democrat, from the local level, through the state level, and on to the national level, is responsible for the Democratic Party's policies at all levels which appear to be a conscious effort to destroy the US of A. So, the solution is clear, do not vote for a democrat, no matter who they are, or what office they're running for.
Malarkey
Delusional
And you belong to the Trump MAGA cult? What you say is ridiculous, Mr. Hall.
Similar to Hough, Fitzwater is completely Biden and the Democrats failed policies. Defund the police, dividing the nation, killing babies, demonizing parents, and making food, energy, and housing unaffordable. In addition, driving the retired population out of Maryland with taxes. Bet she wouldn't like a bus load of illegals dropped off at her house either.
Funny you mention defund the police since Biden explicitly rejects this. And there has been fewer Presidents who have divided the nation quite like the last one.
Yeah, Joementia was for defunding the police at the same time he was against defunding the police, depending on which audience he was lying to.
Killing babies? Get real mongoose. Typical male who wants to control other people's bodies using your mythology as a tool to divide and conquer. Making housing unaffordable? That's laughable. We've had a republican as Governor now 2 terms....so...bunk on the driving out with taxes on that part. Taxes are needed to pay for the thing we want and need, yet GOP gives the tax credits to developers and companies so it leaves ordinary people on the hook to pay for those things...where is the GOP when it comes for infrastructure? AWOL. Illegals..the border is closed...and any that arrive are driven by their local economies as has been for centuries (all of US population is immigrant initially). A wall is not the answer and wasn't Mexico supposed to pay for it? Shove your god.
If you support Democrats, you support killing babies. Doesn't matter what religion, sex, race, income, country. Democrats not only support, but they are gleeful at stating they are all in on abortions. Problem is with Biden and the Democrats economic policies, won't be able to afford an abortion either.
Another government-knows-best Republican. I remember when we used to be the party of individual liberty and small government.
And you would support welfare for that baby, even if it means to increase taxes? We know you wouldn't! The Republican party doesn't want gun control, but they want to control women's bodies!
Wrong
Make stuff up much???? Mislead much?? Take things out of context much?? Aim to destroy democratic processes much??
Shannon,
You are obviously of the anti-God camp that has grown significantly in the past decades. That is your right. You speak of unity yet dwell on the issues that divide us. That also is your ight. And you are correct Education is an important function of our society. And obviously you object to others' views of the purpose and goals of education. That also is your right.
But what stood out the most to m in your column was the funding of education.
"When it comes to schools, be sure to pick candidates for county executive and county council who will fund their budgets beyond the Maintenance of Effort required by law."
In the past several months home values have decreased by well over 25%. Inflation is straining the average households basic survivability. But you suggest raising taxes as I am sure the people you sponsor do also. After all, if the county executive is a school school employee and would benefit personally from increased funding.....
and as a follow up. Some might object to my assertion of the decrease in the value of homes but if someone could afford a $450,000.00 dollar home several months ago but now can only purchase a $350,000.00 with the same money, the handwriting is on the wall. In the near future you will be paying more taxes on your home than its value. Should taxes be raised?
Jsk - The tax rate is applied to the assessed value of your property. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation re-evaluates your property once every three years. If the assessed value of your property goes down, then your property tax bill will decrease.
The debate is not about increasing taxes, although that is what Mike Hough is saying. He wants to keep a constant yield rate, which means you would pay the same taxes every year unless voted to increase it. So, there would be less money for all the County needs, thanks to Mike Hough!
We don't need or want Mike Hough!
jsk; did you know that Jews are suing states over religious freedom to have an abortion? Are you calling the anti-God?
Not just Jews.
Tenet III of my religion holds that “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.”
Thanks, Gladys![thumbup]
shiftforbrains, three Jewish women suing in Kentucky over religious freedom. Not quite the misleading, or misinformation, you posted about "Jews are suing states...."
Um...JS, not sure where you're buying a home, but home prices have not decreased by 25% almost anywhere. In fact, they are still climbing in most places due to a shortage of building new homes. Sure..in places nobody wants to live, they may be decreasing. Inflation is worldwide and NO...one person does not drive that worldwide no matter how much Tucker Carlson wants you to believe that. As for anti-god...you believe what you want, but when you want to shove that god into politics, PAY TAXES or shut the * up.
JSK says " In the past several months home values have decreased by well over 25%"
Perhaps you could explain the following JSK - " Economists at Fannie Mae expect prices to be, on average, 16% higher in the coming quarter than they were a year ago. MBA economists also expect home price gains for the foreseeable future. They forecast a 9.8% yearly increase for prices in 2022 compared to 2021 and a 2.8% gain in 2023.Sep 30, 2022" You post stuff as factual when you simply make it up to suit your needs bro - no credibility.
hay, did you check the date on the Fannie Mae quote? How old was it? Here's a more recent (October 7, 2022) article that totally discounts what you are claiming is happening with home prices. https://www.fanniemae.com/newsroom/fannie-mae-news/housing-sentiment-dips-again-inches-closer-all-time-low
Then there is the Case-Schiller National Home Price Index. The most recent data is thru 7/1/22 (what is nelga’s source for more recent data?). The index stood at 306 on 7/1/22. A 25% decrease would mean the index would be 230. That’s where it was in October 2020. And that would be odd indeed because real assets are widely thought to be good hedges against inflation.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CSUSHPISA
I cannot believe I am defending jsk, but perhaps I'm just trying to explain. I believe what he meant is that because interest rates are going up, it is harder for someone to afford a house they could have a year ago. But I believe he is incorrect; the value of homes is increasing no matter how you slice it.
How did you decide Shannon was anti God, nelga? That is pure nonsense and you know it!
