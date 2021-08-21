If we could work it out – though Shirley’s not completely on board with this — I’d like to live simply in a hand-built log cabin in the woods, surviving on rabbit stew, roots and berries. It would also be nice to have a washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, fast internet speed, great reception on our 105-inch, high-def TV, a large garage and a garage door opener. It’s quite possible, then, that we might not be really ready to rough it yet.
But at least we have a start with the berry part – even some free berries. Depending on the time of year, we forage for mulberries, wineberries and even blackberries. You don’t even have to hack a path through the woods to get them. They’re usually right along the edge of city and county hiking paths. Mulberries, appearing in early to mid-June, are the messiest, staining your hands, but also the sweetest, and one of our favorites. The wineberries come later, followed by black raspberries and blackberries around this time of year.
It wouldn’t be fair to mention free berry picking without disclosing our favorite, and secret, spots. In the spirit of neighborliness and unselfishness, I am providing at the end of the column, a never-previously-published, complete list of our favorite berry foraging locations, if there’s enough room.
After the free stuff runs out, we’re forced to actually have to pay for our berries. You know about the fresh strawberries, requiring a trip to a pick-your-own farm, like the ones in Keymar or Thurmont and other locations. At the same time, you can pick a supply of sugar snap peas.
Strawberries require a lot of work, though, and a strong back. You also need to wear your oldest, ripped and raggedy clothes and a big, wide-brimmed floppy hat. That way you don’t have to worry about getting your clothes dirty, but it also guarantees you’ll run into someone you’d really like to impress with how sharp a dresser you are.
Then comes blueberry picking time. A big difference here is not having to constantly bend over. Another difference this year is that at one of the farms, the blueberry bushes were choked with Virginia creeper vines, slowing down the berry gathering process.
If you’ve checked out the local supermarket ads, you must have noticed that the strawberries and blueberries are cheaper in the store. The question is how far from the fields they’ve traveled, how fresh they are, and do they taste like real berries. With pick-your-own, you know what you’re getting, you’re supporting the local growers, and you have the added bonus of the kind of social interaction sorely missing during the COVID-19 scourge. A winning combination.
The fresh food good times just keep on rollin’. We don’t attempt to grow corn ourselves, although we were successful many years ago when we rented a farmhouse in Tomah, Wisconsin, that had a garden space. Now, we rely on the local farmers’ markets – two of our favorites are on the Golden Mile and the one across from the fairgrounds’ entrance — for fresh sweet corn. Gone are the days of $5 per dozen ears of corn, but even with inflation, chomping down on a fresh ear of corn – using the horizontal or vertical chewing method – can’t be beat.
Along with that corn, you have to have tomato slices. Here, at least, we can supply some of our own. It’s surprising how much you can grow in a small home garden – tomatoes, peppers, string beans, cucumbers and some mystery plants with big leaves that must have started from seeds in the compost bin.
My absolute summer favorite is tomato sandwiches. The family recipe includes two thick slices of Shirley’s homemade white bread, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Put the tomatoes on one of the bread slices, add lettuce and mayo, put the other bread slice on top and then eat it. I think there’s also a YouTube video with instructions.
Can’t leave out the juicy peaches now available at Thurmont and Smithsburg orchards and local farmers’ markets. Canned or frozen peaches are extra tasty in the middle of winter. Don’t forget the apples. They’re next.
What a great, productive area we live in. Thanks to all those farmers who are still growing crops, fruit and vegetables and not houses. We need more like them.
Berry grateful Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
