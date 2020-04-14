In the midst of a crisis, it’s OK to care about the little things. As this ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continues to wreak havoc on our community and businesses, I’m continually thinking and mourning about the mundane.
This is not to minimize the plight of those individuals struggling for their lives against this deadly virus. I’m simply feeling reflective about the smaller, less world-shaking things we’ve lost.
Our students are missing out on formative experiences. Seniors don’t have prom. High school athletes didn’t know that 2019 was the last time they’d step on the athletic field. Teachers didn’t know they wouldn’t see their students for the rest of the year. Personally, I no longer get to celebrate my master’s graduation in three weeks with my loved ones.
We are missing our friends and loved ones as we strive to socially distance ourselves and do our part in slowing the spread. Small moments that I took for granted like sitting on the porch of Blue Side (RIP) last summer or meeting up at Attaboy Beer on a warm Thursday night. I mourn being able to visit my parents or see my niece and nephew. I miss game nights with my in-laws. I miss hosting people for dinner. All these things are the smaller, less tragic but still damaging wounds of our current crisis.
Local businesses are being crushed as their income plummets and they are forced to choose between laying off employees or living to fight another day. People are losing their jobs or their home because they can no longer pay their bills.
Zoom hang outs can lessen the pain, and getting out of the house to walk the dog or establishing routines are all helpful salves but none of them can bring back the real thing.
Society as a whole is undergoing painful change both big and small. All that’s left are ordinary people who must navigate their way through the mess and to a brighter and hopefully highly sociable future.
Rachel Gammell is a writer in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
