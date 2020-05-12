Selecting a column topic can be almost as vexing as writing it. Never has this quandary been more acute than in this nascent era of universal torment. Can a crisis of biblical proportions be disregarded, even momentarily?
The COVID-19 pandemic relentlessly permeates our consciousness as it mutates our nation’s character and culture in ways yet to be identified or fully understood. Columnists might be cautioned to think long and hard before penning yet another commentary on the pandemic, as readers could well be disinclined to ruminate over yet another narrative addressing it. The conundrum is that the world can think of little else and all attempts to ignore, dismiss or diminish our shared plight prove universally futile.
Well OK, times are rough. But while life flows within you and without you, you do not want to let it flow past you. While we’re all wrapped up in the existential angst of the pandemic, a lot of other “stuff” is happening — some of it pretty cool. COVID-19 notwithstanding, there are those among us who are enjoying life even more now than in the “before times.”
An excellent example is Michael T. Flynn, retired Lieutenant General and former National Security Adviser to President Trump, who surely must be smiling these days. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in late 2017 as the agency was in the early stages of investigating alleged Trump campaign and administration ties with Russia. In a move Flynn supporters characterized as justice delayed and detractors decried as political skullduggery, the U.S. Department of Justice took action last week to drop its case against Flynn.
In December 2016, the FBI had surreptitiously listened in on Flynn’s telephone discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Agents interviewed Flynn regarding the conversations in January 2017 and eventually used his responses to charge him with making a false statement to the FBI. To induce Flynn’s guilty plea, the FBI committed not to pursue prosecution of his son, Michael G. Flynn, for any role he may have played in the now discredited Russian collusion conspiracy.
In the intervening years since Flynn’s plea, the highly decorated combat veteran’s reputation has been destroyed and he is devastated financially. His legal fees are estimated to be in the $5 million range and he was forced to sell his home in his fight to prove he was unjustly targeted in the politically partisan and now debunked Russian probe.
The Justice Department’s court filing explained that it is taking the action “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case…” concluding that the FBI’s interview with Flynn was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn… and conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” While the DOJ’s filing is replete with convincing rationale for the action, the FBI’s true intent in luring Flynn into legal jeopardy is made clear from the handwritten note penned in the margin of a memo by a senior FBI official involved in the case: “What’s our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”
The case against Michael Flynn was the first shot in what has been a three year salvo of shots; all aimed at discrediting and ultimately removing from office a duly elected president of the United States. Opposition to Donald Trump is so visceral and reckless that its adherents shamelessly embrace and openly practice their belief that the ends justify the means. The Flynn case is but one of many examples of such zealotry. History will record and analyze the well-documented shortcomings, mistakes and deep seeded resentments of the Trump administration. It will subject to similar scrutiny the opposition’s single minded, wild-eyed determination to bring Trump down — at any cost. Throw in a deadly pandemic of yet to be determined longevity and lethality and this era is certain to be one of the most tragic — and ignoble — the United States has ever endured.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus (brenton grimes@gmail.com)
Oh, poor trump. What a great man that has been unduly judged by more than half of the American people. Give me a break! History will prove his followers were duped and deranged to follow such an hole arse. They say those who don't support him have tds but I would argue, I have TSS (trump sucks syndrome) and I'll be extremely elated when November provides the cure to what ails....so long trump and his minions of trumpkins that have not only ruined but destroyed the party of Lincoln. That is when there will truly be partying in the streets...woohoo!!!!
**Here’s John Boehner, the likely speaker if Republicans take the House, offering his plans for Obama’s agenda: “We're going to do everything — and I mean everything we can do — to kill it, stop it, slow it down, whatever we can.”**
**Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell summed up his plan to National Journal: “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”**......How about these statements Mr. Grimes? Do you consider them to be the intent of the two Republican leaders to discredit and ultimately remove a duly elected President of the United States from Office who, BTW, was duly elected by a MAJORITY of voters as opposed to being elected by a MINORITY of voters by a contrived voting system designed to keep America a slave-holding Country forever?
