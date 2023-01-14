South Dakota’s governor got a Christmas present that few others probably received: a flamethrower.
Kristi Noem, a rising star in the Republican party, demonstrated the gift from her staff in a Twitter video that shows her torching a pile of cardboard boxes in a snow-covered barnyard. “Boom, perfect,” she says as she blasts the stack with a tongue of yellow fire.
Noem’s staff gave her the Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.” It cost about $650, and was purchased from a Tennessee ammunition company called MidSouth Shooters.
Pundits have been musing that the 51-year-old mother of three could be planning to use it as a prop in a bid for the presidency next year. She’s a big fan of Donald Trump, and he’s a big fan of Noem, so that could present problems.
But could they team up as a ticket? Trump out in front, of course, and Noem backing him up as a vice presidential pal?
Sarah Palin paved a path like this for the GOP a few years back, when she signed on as John McCain’s junior partner. It didn’t go particularly well for either one of them, as Palin proved to be less than statesman-like.
But she did provide some valuable lessons about how not to do things.
And Noem, if she did wind up as a prospect for the 2024 ticket, would certainly have some advantages.
She, like Palin, would bring a certain glamour to the campaign as long as she avoided the shopping-spree pitfalls that Palin undertook. And she would have genuine firepower — her flamethrower, something that no other candidate, so far, apparently has in their arsenal.
That could, in fact, be important in a Trump effort to re-energize his support among gun-toting supporters like the Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and Proud Boys. It would certainly put other unarmed Republican hopefuls a step or two behind a Trump-Noem platoon.
Maryland’s outgoing governor, Larry Hogan, who has expressed interest in having a run at the presidency, would be especially disadvantaged. Poor Hogan comes from the only state in the union that specifically bans flamethrowers:
Under Maryland Criminal Law Section 4-501(b)(2), the list of banned “destructive devices” includes a bomb, grenade, mine, shell, missile, poison gas, Molotov cocktail, pipe bomb and petroleum-soaked ammonium nitrate and — you guessed it — flamethrowers.
And the state means business. The law says “a person may not knowingly manufacture, transport, possess, control, store, sell, distribute or use a destructive device in the State of Maryland. A person who violates this section of the law is guilty of a felony and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 25 years or a fine not exceeding $250,000 or both.”
The only other state that even cares about flamethrowers seems to be California, which requires its residents to get a permit to own one.
But it appears that no other jurisdiction of any kind in the country specifically bans flamethrowers. There are no federal laws making them illegal, and the Defense Department back in 1978 dropped them from its arsenal because it found the military version to be ineffective in modern warfare.
Flamethrowers do, according to some, have useful peacetime applications. Farmers and ranchers can employ them for controlled burns of field debris.
They’re good for weeding, too, although they toast everything in sight, so users have to be careful not to get them to close to their tomato plants.
They’re also quite effective in melting snow and ice off driveways, but users are usually advised to keep them away from vehicles, bikes and Big Wheels, plastic garbage cans and garage doors.
Flamethrowers are widely available on the internet — even Elon Musk’s Boring Company sells them, calling its brand “Not a Flamethrower.” According to press reports, he’s sold thousands of them in the past couple of years.
The bottom line, I guess, is that any serious candidate better put their orders in now, before Elon runs out or decides to build rocket launchers instead. If they decide not to run for office after all, at least they’ll have a new tool in their garden sheds.
Dave Elliott is a small-scale vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who still prefers matches and crumpled paper for starting fires.
