Frederick County isn’t blue, politically. Frederick city seems to be, as well as certain other splotches.
Not the entire county, however.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Frederick County isn’t blue, politically. Frederick city seems to be, as well as certain other splotches.
Not the entire county, however.
Judging by the most recent local election cycle, it is no longer solid red, either. It was, not long ago, and may become so again in the future.
For the time being, however, it’s looking various shades of purple.
Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor and fervent denier of the true results of the presidential election in 2020, did well in this purple county. Cox, endorsed by the now former president who lost said 2020 election, obviously has many fans in Frederick County.
The very conservative Michael Hough made a strong showing in the county executive’s race.
And though the extreme right wing of the political spectrum did not, thankfully, take over the Board of Education, one of their candidates nonetheless was elected.
So despite the purpling of the area, “red” is clearly not dead.
Not all purple is created equal, however.
It isn’t a stretch to conclude that, by and large, those on the political right were in favor of the Republican presidential candidate in 2020. It’s equally fair to conclude that on the whole, more than half of such people of a conservative frame of mindset question the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.
Yet, as of this writing, we have not seen a sustained effort on the part of any official Republican organization or institution in the county to challenge the results of our local elections.
There may be some organized attempts and complaints of which I am not aware in some corners of the county.
But Hough has not challenged his election defeat in court. There have been no marches on the part of other conservative countywide candidates who lost in November. There has been no vandalism to government buildings.
Don’t misunderstand me: I know 2020 election deniers and conspiracy theorists live in Frederick County. I see the flags and the yards signs. Such people are not difficult to find.
And for all I know, those same people believe the election was somehow stolen on the county level in 2022, just as they think the election was stolen from them on a national level in 2020.
But they have been unable to light any kind of powder keg under that notion to any significant degree around here.
Being political purple does not inoculate a population against such behavior. Nor, for that matter, would being a full on blue county, I suppose.
Yet, here at home, the defeated candidates on our local ballots have accepted their defeats, at least in public. In time gone by, this would have been assumed.
But in this day and age, the overall peace from the red part of official Frederick County should at least be noted.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
We welcome your letters and columns!
Use the button below to send us your thoughts.
Remember:
A letter may be up to 400 words. A longer piece might be considered for an op-ed.
Strong preference goes to letters and op-eds about topics specific to Frederick County.
If you cite information we have not covered, provide specific evidence of it before we can publish it.
Letters should be signed by one person, who may write on behalf of an organization. A maximum of three names on a letter will be considered.
Letters must include your real name and hometown, which will be published. We ne
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.