Walking in downtown Frederick the day after the primary election, I ran into a longtime Frederick pol and officeholder.
Me: “Any surprises in yesterday’s election?”
Them: “No, not really.”
Me: “How about Jessica Fitzwater’s margin of victory?” (Fitzwater received 58% of the vote against two challengers).
Them: “Well, that was a little unexpected.”
Me: “How about the chair and vice-chair of the County Council each being defeated by young newcomers?” (The day after the primary, Jazmin Di Cola was 300 votes ahead of M.C. Keegan-Ayer)
Them: “Didn’t see that one coming.”
So, no surprises, just a few unexpected results and a few things we didn’t see coming.
Jessica Fitzwater’s margin of victory did indeed surprise many observers, but Fitzwater campaigned with energy and used her financial resources effectively. Although Democratic voters (75,588) now outnumber Republican voters (67,732) in Frederick County, both Fitzwater and her Republican opponent Michael “Mike” Hough must now tailor their political appeals to take nonpartisan voters (49,883) into account.
It strikes me that whom voters choose to support is, in part, a function of how much they think is wrong with the current government (“the establishment”). For the second election in a row, Maryland Democrats selected someone who hasn’t held office before — Wes Moore — as their nominee for governor. Establishment candidates, such as Comptroller Peter Franchot — a proven statewide vote-getter — and Tom Perez — a state and federal cabinet official — (who won Frederick County) fell by the wayside.
Republicans seemed of a similar mind, turning their back on Gov. Larry Hogan’s two statewide electoral successes by choosing Dan Cox, a Trump acolyte, instead of Kelly Schulz, whom Hogan endorsed.
Voters will see familiar faces in several countywide races as Democrat Megan LeRoux again takes on incumbent Clerk of the Court Republican Sandra Dalton, and Democrat Karl Bickel sees if the third time is a charm against Republican Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
I’m still shaking my head about Jenkins’ comment on a WFMD radio show in June: “Every Democrat in America is trying to destroy this country. I really believe that.” Jenkins has never apologized for or recanted his words, and I’ve heard no other Republican official disavow his comments. It’s safe to say their campaign strategy isn’t exactly based on crossover support from the other party.
We should always do our best to support young candidates, and voters in County Council District 5 agreed, because 18-year-old Republican Mason Carter defeated incumbent Republican Michael Blue and is now facing Democrat Julianna Lufkin. Carter admits that he was inspired to enter politics by Donald Trump. As vice-chair of the County Council, Blue was known to work collaboratively with Democrats. Apparently, collaboration is a sin amongst the Republican faithful of District 5.
I’ll not rehash the recent events about County Council District 3 (Keegan-Ayer vs. Di Cola). After Di Cola won but was excluded based on not meeting the residency requirement, it was logical for the Democratic Central Committee to choose the incumbent and proven vote-getter as the nominee. But the close result (6-5) mirrored the close primary contest.
An observer who follows election results closely pointed out that M.C. took just 53% of the vote in the Baker Park precinct, which always turns out heavily (48% in this election). So she’ll have considerable fences to mend against the Republican nominee, Shelley Aloi, a former member of the Frederick city Board of Aldermen.
My perception about both Blue and Keegan-Ayer is that perhaps they were so busy doing their jobs as leaders of the County Council, that they paid too little attention to politics, i.e., the need to communicate their accomplishments to their constituents throughout their tenure.
Based on the primary results, I’m confident there will be absolutely no surprises in the general election on Nov. 8. As recent events point out: Every vote counts. So make sure to cast yours.
Don DeArmon was the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 2000 and 2002 election cycles. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
“My perception about both Blue and Keegan-Ayer is that perhaps they were so busy doing their jobs…” Yes. Might’ve happened anyway. That would feel…worse. Probably.
What surprises me the most, is that the 5 district voted in a high schooler to represent them. A Trump junior cult wacko to service their district who doesn’t have a clue was the best they could come up with. That should be interesting.
