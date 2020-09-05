Enough, already. This elementary school-level name-calling is not at all helpful. The president’s name-calling is especially not helpful, like his comments after the protest-related shooting Aug. 30 in Portland, Oregon.
Here’s how he offered his support to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. He called him a “dummy, a joke and a wacky, radical-left, do-nothing Democrat.” How hard would it have been to put aside the politics for even a short time and offer some support and encouragement? It’s just not in the man.
Maybe this flood of name-calling could be blamed on the weather — uncomfortably hot for longer than I can remember. Did someone mention climate change? Maybe it’s the political climate. We’re right in the middle of a presidential campaign and two just-completed political conventions that could have warranted a term borrowed from Hurricane Laura’s storm surge. That would be “unsurvivable.”
Or more likely, it’s following the example from the top. Our president has cornered the market on insults and name-calling. He has been slinging insults for almost four years, with some classic nastiness, dating back to “Crooked Hillary” Clinton and updated to include “Crazy” Bernie Sanders (Sanders countered this by calling the president “a racist, a sexist, an xenophobe and a fraud). Then there was “Pocahontas,” or “goofy” Elizabeth Warren, and “very nasty” Kamala Harris. Like those ads for yard sales, there’s more, but they’re “too numerous to mention.”
Michael Cohen, our president’s former personal attorney and fixer, has contributed some of his own, courtesy of his new book, ”Disloyal. A Memoir. The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.” Some of his name-calling, aimed at his former friend and employer, includes: “Con man, liar, cheat, fraud, bully, predator, and racist.” Sounds like he checked all the boxes.
And holy cow, even the president’s sister and niece got in some blows. Retired federal appeals judge Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump’s older sister, was recorded calling her brother a “cruel liar,” with “no principles,” who is “unfit to be president.”
Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, in her book, “Too Much and Never Enough. How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” wrote that the president was “dangerous for America” and “utterly incapable of running a country.” Can you imagine what fun a Trump family reunion would be?
Donald Trump Jr. is trying his best to live up to his dad’s reputation for juvenile jabs. But the best he has done so far, in his convention speech, is to label Joe Biden “Beijing Biden,” and the “Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp.” It should be illegal for lower level players like Donald Jr. to insult a presidential candidate. They should leave that to the professionals, like his dad. The president now seems to be stuck on ”Sleepy Joe,” plus a reference in his acceptance speech to Biden as “weak.” Not much creativity there.
The News-Post Aug. 27 sports pages provided a break from the political name-calling, with Washington Post columnist Sally Jenkins coming up with some gems of her own. Jenkins goes off on what she claims is the sexist culture of the Washington NFL Football Team — formerly the Washington Redskins. She targets team owner Dan Snyder for allowing that culture to flourish. So, we get shots at the owner like, “classless punk, dissolute twerp, and conspicuous fool.” Whoa, buddy. That could easily earn a place in the Name Calling Hall of Fame (NCHOF) in Washington, D.C., but could also jeopardize Jenkins’ chances of getting a Christmas card from the team owner.
But the all-time winner in the national insult/name-calling contest is from vice president Spiro Agnew in 1970, credited to his speech writer, William Safire. Aimed at the “critics of the Nixon administration,” according to Wikipedia, his offering was “nattering nabobs of negativism.” It’s hard to top that, though it’s funnier than it is insulting.
We have a ways to go in this presidential election thing, including the first debate later this month — on Sept. 29 — and if we’re lucky, an opportunity for a lot less name-calling and even a little more substance.
In case you’ve lost track, that’s the election pitting the race-baiting, swamp-draining, ultra-right wing, white supremacist-loving conservatives against the America-hating, violence-prone, radical, socialist, left-wing liberals.
Bleeding-heart, tree-hugger Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for more than 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
