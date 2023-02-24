Throughout history, we have seen that those who have power try to keep it, while those who do not have any try to grab it.
Power can be expressed in many ways.
By declaring America a republic, the Founding Fathers distributed “power” among all Americans. It was a noble intention.
But given the structure of the society at the time, everybody living in America could not enjoy its fruit. Some had to be deprived.
Those who enjoyed the fruit also were numerically stronger and more established. So, they had the upper hand.
A Constitution that lifted up mankind could not afford equality to all of its own because white men wanted to rule over others. All of the segregationists and members of the KKK and “integration never” people are the byproducts of that cruel sentiment.
While celebrating Black History Month, we also remember America’s self-inflicted wounds and healings, such as slavery, civil war, lynching, freedom rides, Selma, a coalition among church and labor leaders with Civil Rights activists, and “We shall overcome.”
Just like any other city and town, Frederick also played its role in the racial history of the United States.
The first Black student entered Frederick High School in the 1950s — after the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared segregation in schools to be unconstitutional.
As the county’s rural makeup gave way to an urban landscape, new people with new ideas settled all over the county. Fort Detrick helped break barriers.
Yet, there was a constant push and pull between the two opposite forces — going forward and holding to the past.
Nonviolence and peaceful perseverance have played a big role in the history of Black people in America.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. did not resort to violence to achieve his goals. He built coalitions with others.
King’s coalition was among leaders of the church and labor.
Yet, many Blacks, like their white counterparts, did not lose faith in weapons.
After the church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, King wanted to employ armed guards to protect his home and family. Bayard Rustin, a Quaker and a conscientious objector, showed him the contradiction between his thinking and what he was about to do — a movement based on nonviolent noncooperation and keeping armed guards at home.
It could not be sustained. King agreed.
It reminds me of Wally and Juanita Nelson, civil rights activists. Wally refused to be a soldier and hold a gun. He was a conscientious objector and was jailed.
Later, he became a founding member of CORE (Congress of Racial Equality).
Both Wally and Juanita were radicals. They worked as agents for social change — peace and civil rights — during the Vietnam War. But they never needed any weapon to prove themselves. Their values were different.
Chronic poverty, lack of employment, drug use and other social ailments are the results of complex problems that breed crime.
Big cities have bigger problems and suffer from more violence than their smaller cousins. That is why Baltimore gets more mention than Frederick in reports about crimes.
While celebrating Black History Month, we have to devise ways to see and spread the uselessness of a culture of violence that cripples society. The Black community, no less than its white counterpart, has a big role to play to start the dialogue.
By producing the success through nonviolent resistance in public life, we cannot escape the responsibility of adopting the same in personal lives, as well. Practicing nonviolence for equality and empowerment is difficult, but doable.
However, restoring faith is a challenge. Half-hearted participation does not work.
Generations of Black leaders have moved their society with words. And society has seen and felt the power of prayer and nonviolent action that decrease the level of conflict for all.
This is a very different year. After a pandemic spanning two years and a difficult time for Black people, it is time that we start a new way of thinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.