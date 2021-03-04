When I got up this morning, clean water flowed from the tap, and the toilet flushed. Earlier, I heard the trash truck emptying our dumpster; likewise, the recycling pickup a few nights earlier. Measurable snow has fallen several times this season, and the streets have been plowed and the walking paths cleared in Baker Park.
I walked to the library, and a young woman scurried out with the books I reserved. Transit buses looped by on their rounds. I waved to city police and sheriff’s deputies passing by, patrolling our community. The siren of an emergency vehicle sounded as it headed for the hospital.
What do all these utterly routine things have in common? All are performed by government workers (or occasionally a government contractor). Many government offices are closed, but government services are open and underway at every level in an extraordinarily normal fashion.
Well, schools have been closed, but what a terrific response by our public employees. Every teacher in Frederick County — including my wife last spring — had to abruptly devise new and different ways to teach in a changed setting. School buses were put to work delivering meals to students and families in need.
The county’s health department has been working overtime to get people tested and now allocate vaccine; their personnel came right to our senior apartment building and vaccinated everyone.
Now that I’ve started down this path, I keep thinking of instances where essential government services have gone forward despite the unprecedented national health crisis:
n Local election officials coped with a record number of mail-in ballots and an altered election year landscape. Maryland conducted an entire primary election by mail.
n Mayor Michael O’Connor and County Executive Jan Gardner are on the job every day. The County Council and the city’s Board of Aldermen have continued to conduct public meetings and transact necessary business — as have the county’s other municipalities. The Board of Education has been very active.
n After adjourning early in 2020, the Maryland General Assembly has figured out how to conduct its 2021 session in a responsible manner. Gov. Larry Hogan and state agencies are also on the job. MARC trains run daily. State parks are welcoming record numbers of visitors.
n Despite delayed mail delivery that started around Christmas time, the U.S. Postal Service delivered record numbers of mail-in ballots on time for the November election.
n The House and Senate figured out how to conduct their business in the midst of the pandemic and passed five different bills to address the coronavirus crisis and provide relief in 2020. Members of a new Congress took their seats, and under difficult and unprecedented circumstances, they certified the presidential election results.
n The Treasury Department, in addition to processing the usual millions of tax returns, delivered stimulus payments while administering entirely new programs.
n Social Security payments went out. Veterans received health care services. Highway construction and maintenance went forward.
n Wildfires raged in California and western states, and federal, state and local firefighters fought them. Disasters hit numerous locations, and FEMA officials responded quickly.
n Our military and diplomatic services stood their posts.
And I’ll remind readers that every government worker performing some essential task may have also faced personal challenges with their families — administering to stay-at-home kids, providing care to family members or maybe coping with what coronavirus has thrown at us: deaths, illnesses, hospitalizations, unemployment, severely changed working conditions and the daily anxiety of a world transforming around us in unpredictable ways.
It’s easy to pick nits with each agency I’ve mentioned. Not everything has gone well. Very few government functions are problem-free.
But the astounding thing to me is the extent to which the delivery of government services has provided normalcy to our lives during an extremely abnormal time.
My profound thanks — and I’m sure that of our community — goes out to every one of these government professionals.
Not bad for government work.
Don DeArmon writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(7) comments
The only one of the statements on here that has not really been met are the responses to disasters. There has been a notable lack of and delay in response to the hurricanes and fires...not currently since they are minimal this time of year, but over the past 4 years. Granted, the cold snap this year was not great, but one particular state that wanted to retain its independence from big government set the stage for what happened....or rather didn't happen...in response to their mess. Let's hope FEMA isn't put on pause going forward on those fronts. We also all know who's responsible for mail delays....so won't beat that dead horse again.
Thank you letter write for reminding us that there are many public servants out here who have been working their tails off to provide us with a sense of normalcy in abnormal times.
There are so many things that are continuing and have been working despite the disruptions due to the pandemic. We bend, but we don't break.
"I walked to the library, and a young woman scurried out with the books I reserved." If it had been a young man, would he have "scurried"? I know you have a daughter. You may not see this or mean this as demeaning, but how is it perceived. So.many.other.verbs.
D - I'm a man and have spent a year scurrying through groceries stores with a mask, that word works perfectly for my movements the past year.
Mr. DeArmon,
We are blessed. But the accolades should also address our history which has produced the government. As a country we have faced many struggles and overcome the difficulties to bring us to this present day.
But... Last night I would have bet on Northwestern beating Maryland in Basketball. Logic would have predicted Maryland. The point. Human nature. Over confidence. My question to you would be: What household could not survive and survive well with unlimited credit? Are we blind to the soaring debt our government is amassing? Without the printing presses many State and municipal governments would be bankrupt. Yes we are living high on the hog and suffer few inconveniences, but at what future cost? Will our blind eye and over confidence lead to future trouble?.
JSK - you could have simply congratulated Don for a thoughtful LTE and one that is wonderfully in tone, rather than offer your concern trolling of other matters not raised in the letter.
What future trouble and cost are you thinking of jsk? Could you give us some examples? Or is this just another of your mystery questions that we are supposed to guess at???? Give us at least a hint of what in the heck you are talking about? You always have questions. You NEVER have answers.
