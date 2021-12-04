When I see the photos of container ships stuck off the West Coast ports and containers piled high on docks because of a trucker shortage, I hope that the bigger-than-big-screen TV or next generation smart phone I know I must be getting aren’t part of that mess. What would Christmas be if the flow of goodies from other countries didn’t make it here in time?
Well, for one, it would be a Christmas that makes us realize we don’t make much of anything here in the U.S. of A. It might also revive the radical idea that Christmas is more than going on buying binges to create an impressive pile of expensive gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.
Our extended family tried an alternative to unrestrained gift-giving a number of years back, and it worked just fine. We exchanged names, and the gift had to be handmade. Family members got creative, breaking out their individual talents, like woodworking, baking, sewing, or even writing. My contribution was writing and illustrating a personalized — he was the hero — adventure book, more like a booklet, for one of my nephews. That was fun. But the family scattered, the get-togethers lost their togetherness, and the homemade gift idea was put on hold.
There are other kinds of gifts, not handmade or even store bought, the kind that wouldn’t quite make it under the tree. Here’s a short list:
Science — The medical and scientific community worked non-stop to create, in record time, our gift of COVID vaccines. That effort allowed us to celebrate a near normal holiday season, like having the family together for a meal at Thanksgiving, after a year’s delay.
Friendliness — An abnormal mellowness settles in this time of year and affects almost everyone, like the friendly staff at the Frederick Visitor Center that patiently helped a confused couple figure out how much money they had left on their downtown merchant gift card.
Hard work — Like the hard work of businesses and nonprofits that created the beautiful, colorful lighted boats on display along Carroll Creek Park in downtown Frederick. They’ll be there until March. I didn’t realize it until I checked the Color on the Creek website that you can vote for your favorite by contributing to the boat’s “affiliated local charity.” One dollar equals one vote.
Faith — A calm and comforting refuge in a time when we need it the most.
Lights — Lights in the trees in downtown Frederick and lights decorating homes all over the county. What would the season be like without lights?
Music — Concerts, choirs, bells, even those old favorite seasonal tunes played endlessly in stores, make the holidays special.
Time — This is my favorite. A gift of time, especially given to youngsters for the simple things, like playing catch or taking a walk in a nearby park, is more meaningful, more longer-lasting, than any whizbang toy or video game you could ever give them. I also know that this sounds great in theory, but you don’t want to forget the whizbang toy and video game along with that walk in the park.
Knowledge — Like the extensive display of the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway at the main library in downtown Frederick until mid-January, including 48 photos and 150 artifacts. I’d want you to know about this interesting part of Frederick history, even if the display wasn’t organized by my great nephew, Reuben Moss, president of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Historical Society. The 90-mile trolley system operated from 1896 to 1954. Saturday, Dec. 11, from noon to 4, is your chance to learn more about this unique trolley system, when Reuben will be at the library to answer questions.
Food — What can top the smell of homemade bread, pies, and cookies filling the kitchen this time of year? Blueberry and walnut pancakes with homemade applesauce is a close second.
You probably have your own list. And if you’re still intent on going the crass commercial route and buying a gift, you might as well make it practical. Spray-painted pine cones always go over big. Another suggestion is a telescoping, stainless steel back scratcher that I know Shirley would really appreciate. Just one of those thoughtful gifts I know she’d be thrilled to get, and shocked I’d get her something so useful. All wives should be so lucky.
Wildly generous Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
