The public perception of farmers seems to go way back to the painting from 1930 titled “American Gothic” by Grant Wood. As a woman in agriculture, it is a topic that I’d like to address.
The picture that many have in their head of an old man clothed in bib overalls, muck boots, holding a pitchfork and chewing on straw hasn’t been the norm since the 1950s. Today’s farmers — both men and women, old and young — are educated through higher education or the school of hard knocks. Some even hold master’s degrees and PhDs. If you passed us in the aisle at the grocery store, we would be dressed like anyone else. In our rare spare time, we volunteer to better their community, serving as directors on bank, commodity, hospital and soil conservation boards, to name a few.
Like any other parents, the next generation is top of mind for today’s farmers. We constantly strive to make sure that the land we pass down to our children is better than how we received it. Farmers do not just understand modern science, it is a way of life, as they implement farming practices to protect their natural resources. I can proudly say that Maryland farmers lead the way for conservation and are proactive working on our soil, water and air quality.
We are in-tune to the conversations surrounding climate change regulations, and are not only up to the challenge, but already ahead of it. It would make your head spin — hearing farmers talk about the positive and negative charges, the effects of amendments on microbes and bacteria in the soil, and how carbon is absorbed through the crops we plant.
In order to feed the world’s growing population, farmers have adapted to produce more food, fuel and fiber on less land, while reducing soil erosion, water use, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The data we utilize on our farms is far more advanced than just 10 years ago. We are leaders in climate smart technologies, which have the potential to reduce GHG emissions by more than half by 2025 — from 9.9 percent to 3.8 percent — and ultimately be a carbon sink (0.4 percent) by 2035.
The past year has shown the resiliency of farmers. We too have transitioned to be productive in this new virtual world. After crops were harvested, farmers around the state spent the winter month attending Zoom meetings for continuing education, necessary for the many certifications we hold.
We strive to go above and beyond in the realm of sustainability, continuously improving our farming practices to meet the demand of those further along in the supply-chain. We are a small piece of the puzzle, but as we’ve seen in the past year, the slightest changes have the potential to affect the whole supply. Life is a scale to be balanced and stay in balance to function properly.
Agriculture is Maryland’s No. 1 industry, providing over 350,000 jobs across the state, contributing some $8.25 billion annually to the economy. From the food on our tables, to the clothes on our back, to the ethanol used in our vehicle’s fuel, we could not survive without the farmer. Please think about where your food, fuel and fiber come from as we all sit at the table together.
Belinda Burrier and her husband David are grain and hay farmers in Union Bridge. Belinda is a volunteer with CommonGround and serves on the executive committee on the United Soybean Board. She is currently chair of the Maryland Soybean Board.
