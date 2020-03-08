Larry and Heather might have hit bottom in a society that grades you on where you live, how big your house is, what kind of car you drive, and how successful your career is. They have none of that. They’re homeless, but not without hope, and they’re determined to build a better life.
I wanted to ask them about the circumstances that led them to become homeless and what their prospects were of breaking that cycle. I connected with them through Pastor Gary Hicks, outreach pastor at Brook Hill United Methodist Church, who started the Downtown Christian Fellowship at the Blue Side bar on South Bentz Street in 2015, and has seen a steady growth in attendance. The bar recently closed and the church, which serves the homeless community and others without a church, moved to the Bernard W. Brown Community Center on North Market Street.
Larry and Heather’s story is tough to hear. It includes broken families, drug and alcohol abuse, jail time, and now, life in a tent. They know they’ve messed up, are looking for a chance to bounce back, and one of their goals is to help others from messing up their lives as well.
On his own since his early teens, Larry, 49, served four years, from 2003 to 2007, in the Western Correctional Institution at Cumberland for selling drugs. He was back in jail for a year and a half in 2011 at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, for probation violation. After WCI, he went from job to job, but whatever money he made went to drugs and he wound up homeless, in an isolated campsite near the Monocacy River.
“That’s when I found the most peace of mind,” Larry said. “Prison breaks you of being around crowds.” It also teaches you to be alert at all times, and be a light sleeper, he said. “You don’t know when your cellmate would attack you.” In 2010 he wound up in R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after being stabbed multiple times in a fight.
After what he called “a blur” of drug and alcohol use between 2013 and 2017, Larry got it together, helping his dad in a landscaping business. Late in 2018 his handyman business was going well, but he relapsed and was back on the street by the middle of last year.
Heather, 31 in April, was never into hard drugs, “just weed and alcohol,” but was also kicked out of her home after high school graduation in 2007. She was living on and off the streets for three years when she spent one winter in Florida and in 2010 married and moved with her husband to Kentucky. She moved back to Maryland in 2017, but her lifestyle kept dragging her down.
She’s divorced now and living with Larry — they met last August — but doesn’t complain about the year-round camping life. “I’d rather be outside,” she said. “I’d rather take a hike than watch TV.”
Larry might be more used to tent living than Heather, but his aches and pains are starting to add up. It helps that a donation provides a motel room once a week for them to shower and rest up. And the church connection has helped Larry stay drug- and alcohol-free for more than six months. “I’ve turned my life around,” Larry said. “I pray that this is my last winter in homelessness.”
They have a long way to go, but are not giving up hope. It will start with jobs — although Larry’s extensive record is a big obstacle — and then saving enough to afford an apartment. Beyond that, they want to help others.
“My focus is helping people with addiction,” Larry said. “It really hurts me to see people that are addicted. I try to talk to them and offer them help.” Larry and Heather’s plans include getting married and taking a leadership role in the Downtown Christian Fellowship’s programs to provide some structure for helping others.
They deserve the chance. As do the 300 or so other homeless men, women and children in similar situations in Frederick. Nothing they have done, or nothing Larry or Heather have done, warrants a sentence of freezing to death in a tent, or having to live a bare-bones existence on the fringes of a rich and supposedly caring society.
Bill Pritchard, who worked in community journalism for 40 years, including 10 years writing columns, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
Superb column, Bill.
