“Local Christmas tree farms see record-breaking opening weekend,” proclaimed a Dec. 4 Frederick News-Post headline. Tree sellers across the nation are seeing increased demand as housebound families look for some pine-scented cheer and normality amidst a third wave of COVID-19.
I like to travel and fund my lifestyle with short-term seasonal jobs. In past years, I’ve spent my winters working in either the retail or ski industry in places like Utah, New Mexico and Idaho. In 2020, I wanted to avoid the crowded ski slopes and shopping centers.
I was fortunate, then, this past October, to find work on a Christmas tree farm nestled in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains. Fraiser Fir trees are native to North Carolina, one of the top five tree-producing states in the nation (the others are Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania).
My boss Jim, one of more than 1,300 Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina, was looking for help during a hectic five-week season. From Nov. 1 through the first week of December, he harvests more than 7,000 trees to fulfill orders from clients as far away as Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. On weekends, local families came to “Choose and Cut” and purchase trees to take home.
The work on the farm was outdoors, with employees all masked and having tested negative for COVID-19. I also acted as a sort of personal assistant, helping Jim to run errands and prepare meals in exchange for free rent on a one-room cabin in the woods bordering the tree fields.
“You’ll be working for Santa!” one of my friends enthused, when I texted with news of my latest gig. A retired pharmacist who’d farmed for over 30 years, Jim did possess a cheerful disposition, white hair, and rosy cheeks. He also had a sweet tooth, but that was the extent of his resemblance to Santa Claus. Jim was clean-shaven, and fit; harvesting Christmas Trees is hard physical labor. His team of “elves” doing most of the daily felling, baling, loading and unloading hundreds of trees for shipment and delivery were Mexican workers employed through H-2A, a short-term agricultural work visa.
My job was to keep track of paperwork, assist with tagging trees, and to count. Christmas trees have various specifications of grade based on their type, size and quality, indicated by colorful tags tied to one of the upper boughs. As the crew loaded and unloaded baled trees from the field to a one-ton farm truck and then, eventually, to tractor-trailers, they called out the tag on each tree as I made tally marks on a spreadsheet. I quickly learned the color spectrum in Spanish: there were solid-colored tags (“Verde! Rosa! Naranja! Amarillo!”), polka dot tags (“rosa puntos!”) and striped tags (“Amarillo y negras! Naranja y negras!”).
On my days off, I took long hikes through the woods. Occasionally I’d converse with a neighbor or one of the few English-speaking employees, but most days Jim, who lived in a house next my cabin, was the only other person I saw or talked to.
All the solitude gave me plenty of time to reflect back on 2020’s unexpected challenges. Throughout this rollercoaster year, I was very fortunate; my flexible lifestyle allowed me to stay safe, healthy and to pay my bills. Like all of us, I look to 2021 with some trepidation, knowing it brings more uncertainty and surprises.
For now, though, I’m grateful. Work finished in early December, which gave me plenty of time to drive back to Frederick for Christmas. Now if only I could get all this pine sap off of my jacket and gloves.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now spends most of her time in Alaska or on the road.
