Soon, the Frederick Keys will return to Nymeo Field. Crack of the bat, taste of the french fries, and sound of the crowd singing (I assume) the Frederick Keys theme song during the seventh inning stretch.
Of course, quite a bit has changed in the local baseball experience since the last time patrons shook their car keys in support of the local team. Thanks to a massive realignment of the minor league system by Major League Baseball’s front office, the Keys are no longer affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.
We are now far less likely to see future Orioles take the potential fledgling steps toward stardom within the friendly confines of Harry Grove Stadium. Injured major leaguers won’t be making brief rehab visits to our city, letting us catch an unusually close glimpse of them from the stands. The Oriole Bird in all likelihood will not be a special guest anytime soon.
It could have been worse, however. The Keys could have ceased to exist completely. Let us raise a glass in memory to the Hagerstown Suns. Instead, they will be one of six teams in the collegiate summer league in what they are calling a Draft League.
You’ve probably already heard what this means; younger players hoping to be drafted by a major league team will make up the rosters. It will be a high turnover rate, in which no one set of players are likely to be around on the team for long. But Single A Carolina League baseball, where the Keys spent the last 30-plus years, also experiences this kind of shifting, so that isn’t new.
What is new is the lack of the Baltimore anchor. The tidy process of a player moving up the ladder toward, not just “The Show” but toward the team that most people in Maryland root for. Yes, a Frederick Key may end up in the Big Leagues, but where? When?
It’s tempting to be less interested in professional baseball in Frederick now that it lacks that affiliation.
People should do whatever they are comfortable with of course. Naturally, in this day and age, even this iteration of the game may be a bit pricey for some of us (an unrelated but entirely fair concern). Yet I am hoping the community will continue to support the Keys in their new form, despite these seeming demotions.
To begin with, if you think about all of this a little deeper, it’s more dramatic in some ways on an individual player standpoint. I am no scout, but I would think you’d see a lot of players going that extra mile during a shortened season such as this. They will be trying to prove their worthiness to be drafted at all, not merely trying to ascend to the next level of a farm system of which they are already a member.
Too inside a take for you? OK, well-attended games remain a boon to the local economy. That, of course, is more important than ever as we crawl slowly out of the pandemic. A successful franchise still means local jobs for a fair amount of people. (I have fond memories of three members of my own family working at the park at the same time for a summer when I was a kid.) You’ve heard of “Eat Local?” You can consider this “Cheer Local.”
After all, it is still baseball. There are bigger fans than I am of the game, but I do enjoy watching, and plan to be in Frederick at some point to see a game. The level of competition may differ from the past, but the purpose and intricacies and overall romance of baseball won’t be diminished just because we no longer have what we had. Take your kids, show them how it’s done.
Finally, the Keys are still the “local guys.” I’m not suggesting that supporting Frederick will be the single most significant choice you will ever make in your life. Even if you live in the city itself, you have many loyalties to all sorts of institutions. But while you’re here, a little hometown pride never hurt anyone, and it may just help on any given day.
Play ball.
Ty Unglebower is freelance writer, novelist and tour guide, born and raised right here in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.