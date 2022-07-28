Last month, during a visit to our home, our 23-year-old future daughter-in-law emerged for the day dressed in a cute floral-print romper. It looked brand new, but she claimed it was “so old.” She’d had it at least three years now.
I laughed and felt compelled to confess I regularly wear socks, tops and pants older than her. After our conversation, I began taking mental stock of our extensive inventory of functional antiquities scattered throughout the house.
Our kitchen alone operates as a working relic warehouse. I just used a potato brush I’m fairly certain dates to the 1990s. On the top shelf of our largest cabinet — above a few remaining plates from our mid-1980s Corelle dish set — are several bowls acquired by either my husband or me for use in our original post-college digs. They sit diagonally below two inexpensive everyday china platters from the 1950s, which my in-laws set up housekeeping with, and which continue to be in active service. Also in constant use are the Revere Ware pots and Farberware pans that were shower, wedding or early Christmas presents. Our largest pan sports a rather dented side handle, damaged during a less than gentle effort to make it fit in our starter kitchen’s tiny oven.
Also from our newlywed era is the still-filled brown-lidded Tupperware cannister set we bought at one of the only two Tupperware parties I ever attended, and the only one that featured “adult” entertainment along with light refreshments.
Of a far less exotic provenance are well-worn towels and bed linens neatly stacked in several spots around the second floor. Although much of what was once crisp and plush has gradually been demoted to emergency-use-only status, these glorified rags still prove indispensable on occasion. And that’s impressive considering I know for a fact that a few surviving bits easily predate the 1989 arrival of our eldest child.
It’s that now 32-year-old daughter who long ago took possession of the pine dresser sitting against the wall in her former bedroom. My grandfather stained it for me when I was a mere tot, and since then, it’s been indispensable, initially to my much younger self and then to our daughter. It currently stores clothing and small mementoes she hasn’t yet found space for in the modest apartment she shares with her new husband.
In our master bedroom stands my own vintage wooden catch-all. It’s a chest of drawers that’s part of a hand-me-down bedroom set we acquired somewhere between the births of our middle and youngest children. In the second drawer down, wherein reside those ancient socks of mine, is a long-retired wallet, stuffed to overflowing with ticket stubs going back more than 40 years.
Much to my delight, I discovered the young woman who captured our son’s heart also keeps those sorts of reminders of movies, concerts, trips and other adventures she’s enjoyed.
Knowing this makes me hopeful that moving forward, not only will she go on saving these token reminders of earlier moments, but she’ll also retain, use and appreciate for many, many years some of the other things she’ll collect along the way — like favorite clothing, scraps of kitchenware, linens and perhaps a cherished piece of furniture or two. Because even though they’re old, they may still have a good bit of life in them, and their existence helps prove old ain’t necessarily bad.
Susan Writer continues to enjoy being surrounded by old stuff in her Woodsboro home. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
Sometimes I also look in cabinets, shelves and storage areas and wonder "Why so much stuff?" Then I see my Corelle dishes that I bought before I married and over 50 years ago. Still good. I can not remember ever breaking any of them. And other items, just as treasured. And likely to wind up in a landfill. With my Pre-Columbian pottery and other items I think are valuable. It is life.
