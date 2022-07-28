Last month, during a visit to our home, our 23-year-old future daughter-in-law emerged for the day dressed in a cute floral-print romper. It looked brand new, but she claimed it was “so old.” She’d had it at least three years now.

I laughed and felt compelled to confess I regularly wear socks, tops and pants older than her. After our conversation, I began taking mental stock of our extensive inventory of functional antiquities scattered throughout the house.

gary4books
gary4books

Sometimes I also look in cabinets, shelves and storage areas and wonder "Why so much stuff?" Then I see my Corelle dishes that I bought before I married and over 50 years ago. Still good. I can not remember ever breaking any of them. And other items, just as treasured. And likely to wind up in a landfill. With my Pre-Columbian pottery and other items I think are valuable. It is life.

